Brokerbility posts mixed results for 2019
Firm reveals an increase in turnover but a drop in Ebitda for the year as it lists consolidation and Brexit as challenges affecting the business.
Brokerbility Holdings has reported a rise in turnover to £12.10m for the year ended 31 May 2019 (2018: £11.26m).
The business, which is the parent company of the Brokerbility network and Leicester-headquartered broker BHIB, also posted a profit after tax of £1.33m compared to £1.35m in 2018.
The figures showed a 7.5% increase in gross revenue to £12.1m, but also a 5.2% fall in Ebitda to £2.73m.
During the year staff numbers increased to 148 from 139 in the preceding year.
Consolidation
The figures were posted to Companies House and in its strategic review the business wrote: “On the back of a very pleasing previous year, the strong winds of consolidation (in both the broker and insurer landscape), economic and geo-political uncertainty, coupled with the ongoing saga of Brexit have all challenged different parts of our Group activities.”
It added: “Looking forward to 2019-20, agility and flexibility will dominate board thinking as we explore all options.”
Last month, BHIB launched a new insurance broker, Create Insurance, which provides flexible insurance for freelancers in the creative industries.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast – 14 February 2020
News editor Ida Axling and editor Siân Barton look over the top stories for the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- In Person: Amanda Blanc
- Pen reveals further management changes
- Zurich UK reveals profit jump for 2019
- Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
- Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
- The Blog Spot: Do you remember when a broker last went bust?
- Bollington Wilson buys trade credit specialist