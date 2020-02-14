Brokerbility posts mixed results for 2019

Firm reveals an increase in turnover but a drop in Ebitda for the year as it lists consolidation and Brexit as challenges affecting the business.

Brokerbility Holdings has reported a rise in turnover to £12.10m for the year ended 31 May 2019 (2018: £11.26m).

The business, which is the parent company of the Brokerbility network and Leicester-headquartered broker BHIB, also posted a profit after tax of £1.33m compared to £1.35m in 2018.

The figures showed a 7.5% increase in gross revenue to £12.1m, but also a 5.2% fall in Ebitda to £2.73m.

During the year staff numbers increased to 148 from 139 in the preceding year.

Consolidation

The figures were posted to Companies House and in its strategic review the business wrote: “On the back of a very pleasing previous year, the strong winds of consolidation (in both the broker and insurer landscape), economic and geo-political uncertainty, coupled with the ongoing saga of Brexit have all challenged different parts of our Group activities.”

It added: “Looking forward to 2019-20, agility and flexibility will dominate board thinking as we explore all options.”

Last month, BHIB launched a new insurance broker, Create Insurance, which provides flexible insurance for freelancers in the creative industries.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.