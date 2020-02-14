Bollington Wilson buys trade credit specialist

Deal follows its purchase of Ashgrove Insurance Services last month.

The Bollington Wilson Group has bought Harrogate-based insurance broker Prophet Trade Credit for an undisclosed sum.

This follows its deal to buy North West-based SME specialist Ashgrove Insurance Services in January.

Established in 2001, Prophet specialises in trade credit insurance, debt recovery and credit information.

Bollington Wilson stated that the transaction adds six staff and over £4m GWP to the stable of companies now under Bollington Wilson ownership.

It added that it expects to make further acquisitions this year.

Bollington Group merged with Manchester-headquartered F Wilson Insurance Brokers after securing investment funds from private equity firm Inflexion in November 2017.

The group now employs over 400 staff and writes in excess of £170m gross written premium.

Paul Moors, chief executive officer of Bollington Wilson, explained that the firm’s strategy is to add complementary businesses to the group.

Specialist

He described Prophet as “a perfect fit”, noting: “Adding Prophet to the Bollington portfolio gives our corporate clients access to the trade credit insurance market and specialist advice on the full range of options when considering how best to manage their trade credit risks.

“It complements the existing products and services we offer to businesses of all sizes.

“We welcome David [Encell] and the Prophet team to the group and look forward to working with them.”

David Encell, managing director of Prophet Group, commented: “We benefit from joining one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the UK, providing our clients with access to a wider range of products and services.

“We know that Prophet has a bright future as part of Bollington.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.