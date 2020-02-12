Coversure reports premium rise for 2019

Turnover remained flat at the franchise business.

Coversure Insurance Services has reported an operating profit of £1.35m for the year ended 31 March 2019.

This is a slight dip compared to the £1.49m achieved in the preceding year. In addition, the franchise’s turnover remained flat at £6.04m.

However, Coversure’s profit after tax saw a small increase to £1.39m for the year, compared to £1.17m in 2018.

The business also reported a rise in gross written premium to £113.3m (2018: £109.7m).

Meanwhile, staff numbers grew to 100 from 83 in the preceding year.

Coversure’s parent company, CISG, rebranded as Jensten Group last year.

Growth

Ed Hannan, group chief financial officer of Jensten Group, told Insurance Age that the retail side of the business had seen growth in premiums of just over 3%.

“The majority of that was organic,” he added.

According to Hannan, premiums for Jensten Group as a whole had gone up by 3.5% during the same time period.

“Looking at where we were at in December 2019, we’ve doubled that growth level since last March,” he continued.

Hannan further explained that Coversure remained focused on supporting its franchise businesses, with four new franchisees joining during the last financial year.

“It is about helping them grow their businesses and also driving strong relationships with our insurer partners,” he concluded.

Former Broker Network boss, Andy Fairchild, joined the business in July last year, and recently left to become European CEO at Applied Systems.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.