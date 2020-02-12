Coversure reports premium rise for 2019
Turnover remained flat at the franchise business.
Coversure Insurance Services has reported an operating profit of £1.35m for the year ended 31 March 2019.
This is a slight dip compared to the £1.49m achieved in the preceding year. In addition, the franchise’s turnover remained flat at £6.04m.
However, Coversure’s profit after tax saw a small increase to £1.39m for the year, compared to £1.17m in 2018.
The business also reported a rise in gross written premium to £113.3m (2018: £109.7m).
Meanwhile, staff numbers grew to 100 from 83 in the preceding year.
Coversure’s parent company, CISG, rebranded as Jensten Group last year.
Growth
Ed Hannan, group chief financial officer of Jensten Group, told Insurance Age that the retail side of the business had seen growth in premiums of just over 3%.
“The majority of that was organic,” he added.
According to Hannan, premiums for Jensten Group as a whole had gone up by 3.5% during the same time period.
“Looking at where we were at in December 2019, we’ve doubled that growth level since last March,” he continued.
Hannan further explained that Coversure remained focused on supporting its franchise businesses, with four new franchisees joining during the last financial year.
“It is about helping them grow their businesses and also driving strong relationships with our insurer partners,” he concluded.
Former Broker Network boss, Andy Fairchild, joined the business in July last year, and recently left to become European CEO at Applied Systems.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 31 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Ida Axling discuss the most popular news stories this week, including changes at Marsh Commercial and Hiscox moving 300 staff out of London.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
- Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
- In Person: Amanda Blanc
- In-depth - commercial: The property pressure cooker
- Pen reveals further management changes
- Movo Insurance set to pass 30 members
- Broker Direct creates outsourcing arm Proficient