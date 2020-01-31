Gallagher revenues continue to rise in 2019

Profit for the broking segment grew by 25%.

Gallagher has reported a 15% rise in revenue to $4.90bn (£3.74bn) in its brokerage segment for the full year 2019.

The division also revealed a 25% increase in profit for the year, up from $573.2m in 2018 to $717.3m.

The business further reported an adjusted Ebitdac of $1.38bn, up 18% from the $1.16bn reported in 2018.

Acquisitions

The results also revealed that Gallagher’s broking business has spent $16.1m on acquisition integration during the year.

The UK division of Gallagher bought Stackhouse Poland for £265.5m in January 2019 and in November the business said goodbye to the Stackhouse Poland name.

In March 2019, the firm acquired JLT’s aerospace operations in a deal worth £190m and at the end of last year Gallagher also completed its purchase of Capsicum Re.

In total, across the globe, Gallagher closed 11 acquisitions in 2019.

Revenue in Gallagher’s risk management unit also grew, from $798.3m in 2018 to $838.5m in 2019.

For the whole business, including brokerage and risk management, revenue rose by 14% to $5.66bn in 2019 from $4.97bn in the preceding year.

Growth

Commenting on Gallagher’s UK performance in 2019, Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK broking and underwriting business, said: “As our full year results show, 2019 was another exceptional year for the Group and that strong growth and business performance was mirrored here in the UK, something we are particularly proud of as we are now a substantial part of Gallagher’s global operations.

“Although we don’t publish UK specific results, I can confirm that in the UK we grew both revenue and margin across all four trading units - retail broking, specialty broking, Pen Underwriting and Capsicum Re, which earlier this month officially became Gallagher’s fully-owned reinsurance division.”

He added: “On the M&A front we had an extremely busy year, successfully integrating acquired businesses including Stackhouse Poland, Rentguard, Vasek, and landing the former JLT Aerospace business into Gallagher in record time.

“We now turn our attention to integrating Capsicum Re, which is a great complement to our existing businesses.”

Court case

In October 2019, claims made by Gallagher that Ardonagh had unlawfully poached staff and business from one of its subsidiaries in 2017 were dismissed in court.

Matson later apologised for comments he made about staff leaving Gallagher-owned Alesco for Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate and Price Forbes which came to light in legal documents this year.

The public apology came 14 days after Nawaf Hasan, who Matson called a “fat complicated Arab” requested one in the national press.

