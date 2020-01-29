Three become one as Marsh Commercial restructures networks business

Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership to become single networks proposition led by David Hopwood as Marsh Commercial seeks to align more closely with Marsh.

Marsh Commercial is set to combine its three broker networks into a single proposition under the brand Marsh Networks, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business will be led by David Hopwood, previously managing director of Bluefin Network, who became head of Marsh Networks after a restructure in 2017.

At the time Hopwood stated there were no plans to merge the networks.

The broker stated that the combined proposition, comprising Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership, will enable members of all three existing networks to have deeper and wider access to expertise, services and facilities.

According to Anthony Gruppo, Marsh commercial chief executive officer, the move is part of a drive to align Marsh Commercial more closely with Marsh.

Brands

Marsh bought Purple Partnership as part of its deal to buy Jelf in 2015. It later purchased Bluefin, including Bluefin Network, from Axa.

The business has since retired both the Jelf and the Bluefin brands and combined the businesses under the name Marsh Commercial.

In a communication to network members dated 10 January 2020 seen by Insurance Age, Bluefin Network managing director Duncan Pagan wrote: “With 2020 now well underway we are moving swiftly ahead with our plans for the year.

“As I mentioned at the Broker Forum in October 2019, we will be moving to a new single brand for our entire Networks business later in 2020. This will help us to simplify our offering to brokers and open up wider opportunities to advance our offering to our brokers.”

Restructure

Insurance Age revealed last November that Marsh Commercial was undergoing a restructure which would see it close 14 branches.

In an interview with Insurance Age at the end of 2018, Hopwood maintained that there were no plans to merge the three networks into one proposition and up until now the networks have been unaffected bar the changes in 2017.

At the time of the interview, Hopwood explained that the combined networks business had around 270 members, which together controlled £1bn in gross written premium.

Reputation

Gruppo commented: “All three of our existing networks have built great reputations for enabling their members to win and retain more business, strengthen profitability, and expand their operations.

“As we align Marsh Commercial more closely with Marsh, it made sense to bring these three networks together to become the UK’s leading broker network, supporting independent brokers across the UK.”

Hopwood added: “Bringing our network offerings together will make Marsh Networks the UK’s market-leading proposition for brokers, which will include additional support services such as helping members to acquire other businesses and sell their own.

“In a transitioning market, our members will benefit from the wider range of products and services they can offer their clients.”

Insurance Age revealed earlier this week that Purple Partnership managing director Les Brewin will retire in 2020.

