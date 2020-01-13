Gallagher completes 100% Capsicum Re ownership deal

Business was founded in 2013 by Grahame Chilton and Rupert Swallow through a strategic partnership with Gallagher.

Arthur J. Gallagher has bought the remaining stake in Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers, increasing its ownership from 33% to 100%.

Gallagher first announced that it was going to take full ownership of Capsicum Re in November last year. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Capsicum Re was launched by Grahame Chilton and Rupert Swallow in December 2013 through a strategic partnership with Gallagher.

According to the business, it is now the world’s fifth largest reinsurance broker with over 150 employees and offices in the UK, US, Bermuda and South America.

Gallagher explained that Capsicum Re was set up as the reinsurance broking arm for the business in order to “challenge the larger brokers by attracting the best advocates in the business”.

Stake

The broking giant initially said it was increasing its stake in the firm from 20% to 100%.

When asked about the discrepancy, a Gallagher spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Gallagher originally owned a 33.3% partnership interest in Capsicum Re LLP, which is the ‘parent’ entity of the Capsicum Re business.

“However, since each of the trading subsidiaries had minority interests owned by their respective management team, Gallagher’s effective economic interest in the consolidated group was 20%.”

Management

The business further highlighted that there are no management changes as a result of the deal.

Chilton, who temporarily left Capsicum Re in 2015 to take up the UK CEO post for Gallagher following the exit of David Ross, returned to the business as chairman in 2018.

Insurance Age revealed in June 2018 that he was leaving and would be succeeded at Gallagher by Simon Matson.

Swallow will continue as chief executive officer of Capsicum Re, reporting to Matson.

In addition, Simon Behagg remains chief operating officer of the business.

Reputation

J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher, commented: “We’ve considered Grahame and Rupert to be trusted partners ever since we embarked on our Capsicum Re co-venture six years ago.

“Given their excellent market reputation and strong track record we didn’t hesitate to back their business model and their vision for creating a market-leading reinsurance broker.

“We are delighted to now move forward to the next chapter of Capsicum Re’s story as an integral part of our global brokerage operations and we welcome Grahame back into an active leadership role.”

Swallow added: “I am incredibly proud of all that our Capsicum Re team has achieved in just five full years of trading.

“2020 will be another key year of development for us, as we look to expand our US presence while ensuring our clients remain front and centre.”

