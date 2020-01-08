Integro continues rebrand to Tysers with entertainment and sport division

The broking firm renamed its corporate and private clients division as Tysers last July.

Integro Entertainment & Sport has been rebranded to Tysers as of January 2020.

This follows Integro Insurance Brokers’ deal to buy Lloyd’s broker Tysers’ parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018.

Integro renamed its corporate and private clients division as Tysers on 1 July 2019.

The business stated that its move to rebrand is part of a wider strategy to adopt the Tysers name across the business in order to leverage its relationships within the insurance industry.

It added that the Tysers brand has “a rich history and a 200 year legacy in the insurance industry”.

According to Integro, the combined business employs over 1,100 people globally and places close to $3bn (£2.3bn) of insurance premiums.

Legacy

Tim Thornhill, director, sales Entertainment & Sport commented: “By joining up with Tysers, Integro Entertainment and Sport becomes part of an incredible legacy.

“We will continue to provide forward thinking, nimble solutions for our clients who remain at the heart of what we do.”

David Abraham, head of Global Broking added: “Our Entertainment & Sport business has grown through acquisitions of a number of strong brands including Robertson Taylor, Doodson, Ellis Clowes, ACJ, and Integro.

“We’re excited to bring together these leading industry names under the unified brand of Tysers – celebrating our double centennial in 2020.”

