Integro continues rebrand to Tysers with entertainment and sport division
The broking firm renamed its corporate and private clients division as Tysers last July.
Integro Entertainment & Sport has been rebranded to Tysers as of January 2020.
This follows Integro Insurance Brokers’ deal to buy Lloyd’s broker Tysers’ parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018.
Integro renamed its corporate and private clients division as Tysers on 1 July 2019.
The business stated that its move to rebrand is part of a wider strategy to adopt the Tysers name across the business in order to leverage its relationships within the insurance industry.
It added that the Tysers brand has “a rich history and a 200 year legacy in the insurance industry”.
According to Integro, the combined business employs over 1,100 people globally and places close to $3bn (£2.3bn) of insurance premiums.
Legacy
Tim Thornhill, director, sales Entertainment & Sport commented: “By joining up with Tysers, Integro Entertainment and Sport becomes part of an incredible legacy.
“We will continue to provide forward thinking, nimble solutions for our clients who remain at the heart of what we do.”
David Abraham, head of Global Broking added: “Our Entertainment & Sport business has grown through acquisitions of a number of strong brands including Robertson Taylor, Doodson, Ellis Clowes, ACJ, and Integro.
“We’re excited to bring together these leading industry names under the unified brand of Tysers – celebrating our double centennial in 2020.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]e.co.uk
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news