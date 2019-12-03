GRP-owned CCIB buys agricultural specialist
Deal for Barpax Associates is the broker's second since becoming part of GRP in early 2018.
Country and Commercial Insurance Brokers (CCIB), part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Worcester-based agricultural broker Barpax Associates.
GRP bought a majority stake in Lancashire-headquartered CCIB, which also specialises in agricultural insurance, in January 2018.
This is the broker’s second acquisition since the GRP takeover and follows its deal to buy Key Insurance Group at the start of 2019.
Barpax was founded in 2003 by Geoff Barber and Maria Paxton, who will remain as directors of the business.
According to GRP, Barpax handles insurance for farmers and growers for farm combined and motor. It further stated that the business is “well-known within the farming sector in Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire”.
Footprint
Debbie Airey, managing director of CCIB, said the acquisition will help the broker expand its footprint beyond the Lancashire heartland.
She continued: “Barpax is a well-established business with a great brand which is underpinned by its reputation for excellent customer service.
“CCIB will be able to bring the added firepower from being part of the GRP family to build out the operation faster and further.”
Agriculture
Airey further noted that growing CCIB both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions had been part of its strategy since becoming owned by GRP.
“Agricultural insurance is an important part of GRP’s retail portfolio and we believe there are plenty of other opportunities in the pipeline,” she added.
Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, said: “Barpax is a great local business with a strong heritage and very high client retention within its footprint.
“I am confident that this acquisition will deliver additional product and service benefits to their clients and that, under Debbie’s leadership, Barpax will accelerate rapidly within CCIB.”
