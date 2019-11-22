Two brokers on FSCS insolvency list
Strathearn Insurance Services and Bellfield Financial Services have been declared in default by the scheme.
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) declared 35 failed regulated firms in default between 1 August and 31 October 2019.
The list included two insurance brokers – Strathearn Insurance Services in London and Bellfield Financial Services, formerly Kirkintilloch Insurance Services, with a registered address in Glasgow.
The FSCS explained that a declaration of default means it is satisfied that a firm cannot pay claims for compensation made against it.
It added that consumers who have dealt with any of the failed businesses could get back money they have lost as a result by making a claim with FSCS.
Compensation
Caroline Rainbird, FSCS chief executive, said: “The FSCS’s role is to help people who have lost money as a result of doing business with an authorised firm if that firm is unable to meet claims made against it.
“The existence of the FSCS helps to instil confidence in the financial services sector by ensuring customers can get the compensation they are entitled to when a firm fails.”
She continued: “This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects deposits, insurance, investments, home finance and debt management.
“We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”
According to the scheme, it has helped more than 4.5m people and paid out more than £28bn in compensation since it was formed in 2001.
