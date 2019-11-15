Video: How can payment services help brokers?
Sharon Bishop, of Close Brothers Premium Finance, explains how technology is helping commercial brokers to offer payment services.
Sharon Bishop,CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance, gives Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton the lowdown on how brokers can best use payment services technology.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Simon Matson very sorry for “insensitive comments”
- In Person: Ian Donaldson, CEO of Atlanta Group
- FCA staff slammed for "shameful" behaviour
- PSC Insurance Group buys Carroll Insurance Group for £3.4m
- Tokio Marine Kiln appoints new chief underwriting officer
- Biba calls for government commitment to IPT flood spending
- Pioneer confirms Lloyd’s syndicate run-off