Editor's letter - November 2019

Feeling the squeeze: From the capacity crunch to the Top 100, it’s time for brokers to shine

Looking at a lot of market stories over the past month, it appears that the insurance sector is facing a capacity squeeze and hardening rates.

Our features on high net worth and news analysis on MS Amlin’s decision to exit nine market lines only serve to highlight this.

The road ahead may be bumpy but it will help the top class businesses to shine. Buckle up brokers – it’s crunch time

As James Sharp points out in his opinion piece, many of the younger members of the market may not have experienced this part of the cycle yet.

Of course, there is more to insurance than this. Moving away from capacity for a moment, for those of you attending Broker Expo, don’t forget to pick up your exclusive data handout which features stats from Insurance Age’s largest ever broker survey – more than 1,000 brokers shared their thoughts with us.

We also have our Top 100 supplement. Take a look to see how the independent market has performed in the last 12 months.

It’s clear from the supplement that brokers are still thriving, despite the issues around rates and capacity. Indeed, the changing marketplace is, I believe, an opportunity for the best brokers to stand up and be counted and show their true value to customers.

The road ahead may be bumpy but it will help the top class businesses to shine.

Buckle up brokers – it’s crunch time.