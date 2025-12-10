‘Time:To’ named Biba conference 2026 theme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled ‘Time:To’ as the theme for its 2026 conference to be held on 13 to 14 May next year.

It claimed the theme is about embracing the present, taking decisive action, and driving meaningful change for businesses.

The trade association suggested the name is versatile and an “invitation to define what matters most to your business”.

It has followed on from the themes of What’s next? in 2024 and A New Era this year.

Graeme Trudgill, CEO at Biba, said: “In recent years, The Biba Conference themes have been reflective or future focused.

“For 2026, we’re shifting the spotlight to the here and