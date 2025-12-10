‘Time:To’ named Biba conference 2026 theme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled ‘Time:To’ as the theme for its 2026 conference to be held on 13 to 14 May next year.
It claimed the theme is about embracing the present, taking decisive action, and driving meaningful change for businesses.
The trade association suggested the name is versatile and an “invitation to define what matters most to your business”.
It has followed on from the themes of What’s next? in 2024 and A New Era this year.
Graeme Trudgill, CEO at Biba, said: “In recent years, The Biba Conference themes have been reflective or future focused.
“For 2026, we’re shifting the spotlight to the here and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Government’s motor insurance taskforce report sparks ‘fudge’ and ‘credible job’ reactions
The government has published its Motor Insurance Taskforce Report, whose work has been both praised as a “credible job” and slammed as “rehash” and a “fudge”.
Howden hires from Gallagher to target $600m space insurance market
Howden has established a new dedicated space insurance capability led by industry veteran Clive Strickland.
HSB launches hunt for new engineering MD as Dyson retires
Terry Dyson, the managing director of HSB’s engineering insurance business in the UK and Ireland, has decided to retire at the end of March 2026 after an insurance career spanning 40 years.
Ex-Simply Business boss joins Admiral-backed SME challenger insurance provider
Tide has appointed former Simply Business boss and ex-network leader Dan McNally as senior vice president and CEO of Tide Insurance Services.
Experts underwhelmed by FCA insurance rules simplification
Market specialists have given a lukewarm welcome to the Financial Conduct Authority’s changes to the insurance rule book, flagging missed opportunities, disappointments and branding the outcome as unlikely to get pulses racing.
MGA Addept launches SME commercial legal protection solution
Addept Insurance Services has added a commercial legal protection insurance solution to its expanding portfolio of legal expense products.
Blog: Brokers must rethink their role as supply chain risk reaches new inflection point
The role of a broker is not simply to place insurance, but to help clients navigate uncertainty with confidence, including anticipating problems before they materialise, argues Nick Smallcorn, managing director of corporate and specialty risks at Clear Group.
JMG appoints two leaders in widened structure after recent PE investment
JMG Group has created two new leadership roles, naming Jake Fox CEO of underwriting and speciality, and Neil Forrest CEO of retail.