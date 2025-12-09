 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Blog: Brokers must rethink their role as supply chain risk reaches new inflection point

Nick Smallcorn
    • Nick Smallcorn, managing director of corporate and specialty risks at Clear Group

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

The role of a broker is not simply to place insurance, but to help clients navigate uncertainty with confidence, including anticipating problems before they materialise, argues Nick Smallcorn, managing director of corporate and specialty risks at Clear Group.

For years, our industry has talked about disruption, innovation and the need for brokers to evolve.

Much of that conversation has been theoretical. Today, it is anything but. We are now operating in a global environment where uncertainty is the norm, rather than the exception, and nowhere is this more visible or more consequential than in supply chains.

From shifting geopolitical alliances to new tariff regimes and escalating climate-driven events, businesses are reassessing how and where they

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Broker

Ashleigh Gwilliam
End of Year Review 2025: nCino’s Ashleigh Gwilliam

Ashleigh Gwilliam, director of insurance at nCino calls for more to be done to make insurance careers genuinely attractive to young talent and predicts AI will be handling first-pass underwriting decisions on at least 30% of SME commercial risks by the end of next year.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: