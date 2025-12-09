Blog: Brokers must rethink their role as supply chain risk reaches new inflection point

The role of a broker is not simply to place insurance, but to help clients navigate uncertainty with confidence, including anticipating problems before they materialise, argues Nick Smallcorn, managing director of corporate and specialty risks at Clear Group.

For years, our industry has talked about disruption, innovation and the need for brokers to evolve.

Much of that conversation has been theoretical. Today, it is anything but. We are now operating in a global environment where uncertainty is the norm, rather than the exception, and nowhere is this more visible or more consequential than in supply chains.

From shifting geopolitical alliances to new tariff regimes and escalating climate-driven events, businesses are reassessing how and where they