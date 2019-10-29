Marsh hires new Manchester office head

Mark Mansfield to take overall responsibility for Marsh’s corporate clients in the region as the broker looks to develop its operations in Manchester.

Marsh has promoted Mark Mansfield to head of office, corporate division, Manchester.

In his new role Mansfield assumes overall responsibility for Marsh’s corporate clients in one of the firm’s largest regional UK offices outside London.

He will report to Allan McPherson, regional managing director for North of England & Scotland, corporate division.

Marsh detailed that its corporate division provides broking, risk advisory and claims services to a wide range of organisations, from growing local businesses to multinational companies, across the UK.

Mansfield joined Marsh from Gallagher in 2015 and previously focused on bid management and new business development.

At Gallagher he worked in various senior roles including as regional project manager and head of bid and review.

Mansfield first worked for Marsh from 2001 to 2008, after joining the firm’s graduate programme in Manchester.

McPherson commented: “With his specialist industry knowledge and regional insight, Mark is well-placed to lead Marsh’s Manchester office and deliver the best of the firm to our Corporate clients across the region.

“I look forward to working with him as he further develops Marsh’s business operations in Manchester.”

Mansfield added: “Greater Manchester is a great place to grow or start a business. However, many organisations are faced with an increasingly complex array of risks which are being created by wider economic, geopolitical and technological pressures.

“I’m excited to take the helm of Marsh’s office in my home city. Aside from time away at university, I’ve lived and worked in Manchester all my life and am proud to be part of its thriving business community.”

