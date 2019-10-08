David Christmas swaps Bennet Christmas for Broker Insights

InsurTech Futures: Christmas' move to Fraser Edmond's start-up follows Ethos Broking's deal to buy Bennett Christmas Group, as Jon Elstone also joins from Swinton.

InsurTech business Broker Insights has hired David Christmas as head of broker sales and development.

Christmas was previously broker director at Bennett Christmas Group, but left after the firm was bought by Ethos Broking in August.

Jon Elstone, former commercial relationship manager at Swinton, has also joined Broker Insights. He will be responsible for broker sales and development in the South West of England.

Broker Insights was founded in January 2018 by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmund,who is its CEO, former Aviva UK head of broker sales Iain Crole, who is executive vice president, and chief operating officer Sandy Cairnie.

The start-up’s data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK broker market.

Edmond has previously said that the aim of the platform was to connect brokers and insurers in a better way so that brokers would get attention from more insurers and insurers would be able to reach more brokers.

Relationships

Christmas commented: “As a broker, the benefits of the Broker Insights platform in transforming the effectiveness of broker and insurer trading relationships were clear.

“Bennett Christmas were an early adopter of the platform last year and it will be great to share the platform benefits and my positive experience with more regional brokers in my new role with Broker Insights.”

Edmond added: “We are delighted to welcome David and Jon to the business. With both coming from broking backgrounds, they intimately understand the benefits we deliver to the regional broker market and are well positioned to further drive our broker sales and development efforts.”

