David Christmas swaps Bennet Christmas for Broker Insights
InsurTech Futures: Christmas' move to Fraser Edmond's start-up follows Ethos Broking's deal to buy Bennett Christmas Group, as Jon Elstone also joins from Swinton.
InsurTech business Broker Insights has hired David Christmas as head of broker sales and development.
Christmas was previously broker director at Bennett Christmas Group, but left after the firm was bought by Ethos Broking in August.
Jon Elstone, former commercial relationship manager at Swinton, has also joined Broker Insights. He will be responsible for broker sales and development in the South West of England.
Broker Insights was founded in January 2018 by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmund,who is its CEO, former Aviva UK head of broker sales Iain Crole, who is executive vice president, and chief operating officer Sandy Cairnie.
The start-up’s data platform combines technology and regional broker customer data to give insurers insight into the UK broker market.
Edmond has previously said that the aim of the platform was to connect brokers and insurers in a better way so that brokers would get attention from more insurers and insurers would be able to reach more brokers.
Relationships
Christmas commented: “As a broker, the benefits of the Broker Insights platform in transforming the effectiveness of broker and insurer trading relationships were clear.
“Bennett Christmas were an early adopter of the platform last year and it will be great to share the platform benefits and my positive experience with more regional brokers in my new role with Broker Insights.”
Edmond added: “We are delighted to welcome David and Jon to the business. With both coming from broking backgrounds, they intimately understand the benefits we deliver to the regional broker market and are well positioned to further drive our broker sales and development efforts.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- XL Catlin settles law suit against Rural Insurance Group - report
- PSP Group buys Paul Hicks Insurance Services
- Market warns of "unintended consequences" following FCA dual pricing study
- FCA denies dragging feet on dual pricing
- People Moves Round-up: 30 September – 4 October 2019
- FCA considers ban on dual pricing practices
- Blog: A view from the industry’s oldest InsurTech