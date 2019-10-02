TH March reports falling profits

The specialist jewellery broker says results were impacted by an exceptional cost of £289,000 but also highlights "good growth".

TH March has reported a reduction in profit before tax and steady turnover, which went up 1%, for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The specialist jewellery broker posted a pre-tax profit of £51,000 in 2019, compared to £134,000 in the preceding year.

In addition, the document, which was published on Companies House, showed that the broker’s operating profit had decreased to £79,000 from £216,000 in 2018.

However, the business detailed that its results had been impacted by an exceptional item of £289,000 relating to its closed final salary pension scheme. The statement showed that its operating profit before exceptional expenses was £368,000, a 70% uptick.

Turnover

Furthermore, the broker’s turnover remained steady with a 1% increase at £8.34m (2018: £8.28m) and its average number of employees also remained the same at 106.

TH March explained that its final salary pension scheme, which closed in 2004, had been affected by a High Court ruling in October 2018 which impacted virtually all final salary pension schemes.

It stated in the document: “For most final salary pension schemes, including TH March’s, it will be some years before the full implications of the ruling are known.

“Following the recommendations of the scheme actuary however and in line with best practice the Group has made an accounting provision for the estimated cost.”

The broker added that the exceptional charge is an accounting estimate and does not affect its immediate cash flow.

Niche

Commenting on the results, TH March added: “Overall, the trading environment in commercial markets is difficult, with high levels of competition and the UK retail sector also facing pressure. The Group has however continued to generate good growth from its consumer insurance markets and household insurances.”

It continued: “The Group continues to benefit from its niche focus on the jewellery trade and its strong market position in this sector, together with high levels of client retention.”

