Luker Rowe buys Trident Insurance Brokers

Business brings Luker Rowe's GWP up to £19m as MD Chris Luker confirms the broker is looking to make more deals.

Luker Rowe has bought commercial broker Trident Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Trident is run by directors Mike Olszanski, Paul Copas and Tim Sobey and specialises in the SME sector.

The business adds around £2.5m in gross written premium (GWP) to Luker Rowe, bringing the broker’s total GWP up to £19m.

Chris Luker, managing director of Luker Rowe, told Insurance Age that Olszanski, Copas and Sobey, who are the only employees of Trident, will remain with the business.

They have already moved into Luker Rowe’s headquarters in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Brand

Luker commented: “I’d like to welcome Mike, Tim and Paul to the team and we look forward to working with them. We also welcome all of Trident’s clients to Luker Rowe.

“Mike, Tim and Paul run a great business and it fits with Luker Rowe in so many ways.”

The MD explained that Luker Rowe had been in talks with Trident for about a year, adding: “We will keep the Trident name for a period of time, but in time they will come under the Luker Rowe brand.”

In January 2017, Insurance Age revealed that Luker Rowe had bought Great Missenden-based Michael Moore Insurance Brokers.

Deals

Luker confirmed that the broker was now looking to make more deals, but stated that there was nothing imminent in the pipeline.

“Our strategy is to grow in an organic way and to make selective acquisitions, it needs to be the right business with the right cultural fit,” he explained.

According to Luker, the business is only looking at buying brokers which are based within 25 miles of its Amersham base.

He concluded: “Our strategy has always been to add bolt-ons because we like that they integrate easier.

“But as our business grows those opportunities might not be as readily available so we will look further afield.”

