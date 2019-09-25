GRP hires investment director to ramp up acquisition strategy

Scott Hallett to work with GRP's brokers and MGAs on new deals.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has hired Scott Hallett to the newly created position of investment director.

The broking group stated that the appointment is a “significant investment” in its mergers and acquisitions team. Hallett will report to Stephen Ross, GRP’s chief operating officer.

The new recruit will be responsible for working with GRP’s brokers and managing general agents to accelerate the company’s acquisition strategy.

Hallett was previously general manager at Aspen Risk Management and has also worked as regional director at Fusion.

Insurance Age has previously reported that GRP and its private equity backer are believed to be exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment.

The business recently bought its first risk management specialist, Health and Safety Click. At the time GRP managing director Mike Bruce said the move was a “natural progression”.

In a July interview with Insurance Age, Bruce also discussed the firm’s acquisition strategy, noting that it is not about putting flags in the map.

Connections

Ross commented: “Finding the right businesses with leaders who will enjoy and thrive in GRP’s entrepreneurial culture has been central to our success.

“Scott is an experienced practitioner with good connections in the market, both of which make him an ideal choice for this role.”

He explained that GRP currently has a number of potential deals already in play, adding: “I’m sure Scott will make a real impact in helping to bring these deals to fruition, as well as developing our pipeline.”

Hallett commented: “I have a number of former colleagues at GRP, and I’m really excited about joining up with them again to become part of a highly successful acquisitions team.”

