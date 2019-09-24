HNW Forum 2019: Changing relationships a challenge for brokers

Wentworth Hall Family Office chairman, Ian Morley, outlines the opportunities and challenges for brokers insuring family offices.

The relationship between brokers and family offices are changing, according to Ian Morley, chairman of Wentworth Hall Family Office.

Speaking to attendees at Insurance Age’s 2019 High Net Worth Forum, Morley outlined the opportunities and challenges for brokers when it comes to insuring these types of businesses.

He started off by listing the diverse range of risks that a family office face. These include health, travel, cars in the UK and abroad, art, furniture, homes in the UK and abroad, other properties, jewellery, boats, planes, wine, machinery, solar panels, brands, corporate, legal, extended warranties and intellectual property.

According to Morley, brokers are expected to provide solutions to problems when dealing with a family office.

He stated: “I still use brokers, you can’t do everything online. As soon as it starts to get complex you need a trusted broker to sort it out.”

However, he explained that he will go to ten different brokers to see what deals they can offer him.

“We’re at the tipping point where I’d like to have a relationship based on trust, but I have to be able to test that in the market from time to time,” he continued.

Relationships

Morley flagged that regulation has changed the way relationships are built, because brokers are now required to report when they take a client out for lunch or a round of golf.

“These activities have been reduced as a result,” he stated. “The quality of the relationship with the insurance broker is now something where you do a comparative analysis, which is a huge challenge for brokers.”

In addition, Morley listed a number of challenges for brokers who insure family offices, including splits within the family.

Morley also explained that family offices with over £100m in assets will hire an external team of investment experts who will make decisions.

“In these situations the relationship can move to the investment professional from the family member,” he concluded.

