The Blog Spot: RIP Jelf, hello Marsh Commercial - what's in a broking brand?

As Marsh rebrands Jelf, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift reflects on the passing of another name heavily associated with noughties broker consolidation

Asked why the Jelf brand had been preferred to Bluefin when the two businesses were consolidated by [parent] Marsh in 2017, then CEO Phil Barton said: “The Jelf name has been synonymous with community insurance broking in the UK for almost 30 years and has a strong reputation with clients.”

In many respects Barton was right. Whilst Bluefin was in effect a ‘Johnny-Come-Lately’ to the consolidator party as it only existed from 2009, replacing what was previously called Venture Preference - the transitional name for Axa’s broking arm consisting of Smart and Cook, Layton Blackham, Stuart Alexander, The Davis Group and SBJ UK.

Which begs the question, with the news Jelf is to become Marsh Commercial from 2020: why go through two rebrandings when one big bang would surely have been sufficient?

Cynics might point to Barton’s departure in March this year as perhaps being the trigger for the change, especially as he was succeeded by Anthony Gruppo, an outsider who has recently worked for of Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) in the United States – the broker’s SME arm.

History

However, close examination of MMA reveals that business has a history of using multiple brands, so it was not as if Gruppo had been living and breathing a culture where only “Marsh” will do.

In April this year it acquired Arizona-based Lovitt & Touché and Pennsylvania-based Centurion. The first now operates as Lovitt & Touché, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company; whilst Centurion will become part of its subsidiary Trion Group, a Marsh & McLennan Agency.

So if it is not the Gruppo effect, why has Marsh decided to ditch a name that was “synonymous with community insurance broking in the UK”?

Ultimately, I think that former Bluefin boss Stuart Reid was essentially right when he told Insurance Age: “I’ve realised that unless there is a distinct specialism, many of the names in the past that were held so dear, have gone without any customer detriment.”

He did warn that if Marsh – with its “big company … culture” tried too hard to ‘Marshify’ the former Jelf business then it could have a negative impact on the staff who had worked hard to build up both of the businesses.

Identity

But if Marsh continues to ring fence the operation as one with its own distinct identity, then customers should not be impacted, especially to the point made by Nick Houghton, managing director JM Glendinning, Jelf has effectively been run by Marsh for four years now so the staff should have a handle on what it means to be part of a global operation.

Which brings me to my earlier question about one bang or two; the fact that Marsh at least retained Jelf until now is perhaps an indication that it has been relatively sensitive to tradition and gets the Marsh v Marsh Commercial difference.

Ultimately Jelf came to prominence in the noughties when – rightly or wrongly – it was often placed in the consolidator category alongside the likes of Bluefin, Giles, Oval and Towergate through an acquisition strategy that saw it swallow up regional names such as Goss Group and Manson Group.

The Goss and Manson names were subsequently absorbed into Jelf and I don’t remember many tears being shed.

Bluefin, Giles and Oval have been cremated and buried in the insurance brand graveyard and life went on.

It is just the natural order of things, big companies buy smaller brands and absorb them.

I will certainly be interested to review where the likes of Aston Lark, Ardonagh, GRP and PIB are ten years from now.

I suspect at least two, probably more will only exist on redundant golf umbrellas and long forgotten mugs at the back of the cupboard.

Jonathan Swift is content director of Insurance Age.