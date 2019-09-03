In-depth - health & social care: Broking with benefits

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Is private healthcare and employee benefits a healthy opportunity for brokers?

Health care is a sector expanding its reach with every passing day.

Our understanding of what constitutes a person’s health has broadened from simply physical fitness to encompass mental wellbeing and all its associated challenges.

The problems are perhaps more extensive than many of us would predict.

The mental health charity Mind cites reports that 25% of people in the UK will experience a mental health issue each year.

In 2016, the most common problems affecting those in England were generalised anxiety disorder (5.9% of the population), depression (3.3%) and various phobias (2.4%).

According to Public Health England, 268,390 adults contacted drug and alcohol services in 2017-18. The previous year, it had estimated that 589,101 adults with alcohol dependency were in need of specialist treatment.

As our recognition of these different health requirements broadens, so does the need for insurance to adequately cover such ailments and also the companies that help people tackle them.

“We can’t ignore health as a sector. It’s going to be growing and growing because we’re all living longer,” states Jonathan Smith, head of UK mid-market underwriting at Aviva. “The sector is absolutely aligned with our values for our customers, so we need to be part

of that.”

For insurers such as Aviva and brokers alike, the growing role of the private sector in addressing health problems provides an opportunity to make in-roads in a space that is traditionally the territory of specialists.

However, in this increasingly complex and wide-ranging environment, the first step is choosing somewhere to start.

As the social care funding gap continues to grow, the employee benefits market will need to find more creative solutions to help John Dean

Responsibility

Much of the growing crossover between general insurance brokers and health insurance has been driven by the increasingly protective role of employers over their workforce.

Companies are more frequently being viewed as custodians of their employees, responsible for a raft of health and well-being needs beyond simply ensuring that staff are physically able to perform their duties.

In a political environment where social care and health care are both at risk of significant underfunding, companies are now requiring insurance solutions that ensure employees are fit to work.

“We anticipate that as the social care funding gap continues to grow, the employee benefits market will need to find more creative solutions to help,” explains John Dean, executive director at Howden Employee Benefits. “With an ageing UK population, the problem is not going to go away any time soon and we expect this issue to increasingly be addressed by businesses when they develop their workplace wellbeing strategies.”

Almost by default, the private sector has been forced to innovate where successive governments have not.

For Gina Dixon, managing director at Watkin Davies, the entry point to offering health insurance came when researching this sort of cover for her own staff.

“You have to offer your employees more than just salary,” says Dixon. “It was becoming pretty evident from my staff, and talking to other SMEs, that private healthcare was something that was needed.”

She discussed the contents of the policy: “I was able to offer them health checks and access to a GP by phone or video. It includes three physio sessions. We also offer stress support for employees. It’s up to five face-to-face sessions as well as a telephone line.”

Watkin Davies now offers the same non-advised health care product that it implemented across its two offices as an additional offering to clients.

This proved an acceptable compromise to Dixon between remaining as a general insurance broker and enhancing the product selection that is available.

Risk

An important consideration for brokers looking to branch out into health insurance is the particularly sensitive nature of this work.

Participating in health care can introduce unprecedented reputational risk to businesses that are used to trading in general insurance.

Most companies have experienced a frustrated customer voicing their grievances online, but the emotional intensity associated with matters of health and well-being magnify the severity of this risk exponentially.

RiskEye specialises in this area, providing risk prevention, tracking and resolution services to businesses. The company assesses their clients’ internal processes for managing reputational risk and intervenes to take down grievances that do escalate and make their way online.

“What’s unique here is that it is an emotive area. You’re dealing with vulnerable, sick individuals – people who can’t look after themselves,” comments Sarah Holland, chief operating officer at RiskEye. “Those types of things really strike a chord much more than a delivery not arriving on time, for example. That underpinning level of emotion does make it feel like a stronger issue to get on top of quicker and resolve.”

Brokers are able to access and offer RiskEye’s services either directly or through its partnership with Aviva’s mid-market proposition.

Smith highlights risk management as one of the additional services that the insurer offers health businesses above simply providing products:

“Whilst the policy cover will have those additional nuances that clients need – things about safeguarding and abuse – actually it’s more about the wraparounds where, either through the underwriter or broker or through our risk management team, we get closer to the client to help them through their needs and improve their management.”

Whatever avenue chosen, general insurance brokers entering the health insurance space must ensure that they have adequately prepared for the additional risk that is being taken on.

Failing to prepare for the reputational damage that can be caused by an aggrieved customer will leave broker, client, and the customer themselves all worse off as a result.

Lessons

Speaking to a cross-section of participants across the market, the main lesson for general insurance brokers is that operating in health is a careful line to tread.

Due to the sensitive nature of advising on products that can so profoundly impact people’s lives, each stage of the process is fraught with dangers for those that aren’t sufficiently careful.

The aims of those entering the space might be admirable, but any shortfall between reality and expectations in health care can be especially detrimental for brokers, clients, customers and end-users.

This serves to underline the awkward fit between wellbeing and profit margins that is at the heart of the sector. The consensus is health insurance only operates successfully when both priorities are finely balanced.