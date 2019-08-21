Bravo Group spent £53m on deals in 2018

The Broker Network owner, which also posted a loss for the year, made a number of large deals including Saffron, Compass, MCM and Lockyers.

Bravo Group, owner of Broker Network and Compass, spent a total of £53m on acquisitions in 2018.

According to the business’ financial results for 2018, the group bought 10 brokers during the year in order to build on its “regional powerhouse” structure. In 2017, Bravo made deals for a total of £42m.

Simon Drew, chief financial officer at Bravo, told Insurance Age that the business “had a good run of it last year”, but added that the firm’s model was about buying the right businesses rather than spending a certain amount.

He added: “This year we’ve made a few smaller satellite acquisitions and we bought our first hub a few weeks ago, Bennett Christmas.

“There’ll be another two or three over the next six months, but it’s all about buying the right type of business.”

Deals

The first deal of 2018 was for Saffron Group in January. The document revealed that Bravo paid £10.1m in total for the East Anglian broker, which at the time controlled in excess of £30m in gross written premium (GWP) and employed 120 people across 12 offices.

Since the deal, Saffron has said it is targeting a GWP of £60m by 2020 and has also moved to make its own acquisitions.

In March 2018 it bought Bedford-based Grove Insurance Services as well as Continuum Insurance Brokers, which the document showed cost the broker £2.4m.

Bravo Group’s biggest deal of 2018 was Compass Broker Holdings in March, which cost a total of £10.8m. At the time of the deal, the company pledged to keep Compass separate from Broker Network.

As a result, Bravo’s acquiring vehicle Broker Network Partners was rebranded as Ethos in March this year, in order to make it more palatable for Compass members to be bought.

In August 2018, Bravo purchased its seventh regional powerhouse, Manchester-headquartered MCM.

The business brought a GWP of £22m and 50 staff to the group and according to the accounts, the deal cost Bravo a total of £8.6m.

Yorkshire-based Lockyers was snapped up by Bravo in September 2018, bringing £5m of GWP and 17 staff to the firm. The deal was worth £4.8m.

During 2018, Bravo also bought Weald Group for £6.4m and Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services for £6.1m.

In addition, regional powerhouse Finch Commercial bought Opus Risk Solutions for £740,000, while Boyd, which became part of the group in May 2017, purchased Insureness for £1.5m and Glenavon Insurance for £1.4m.

Losses

The document further revealed that Bravo reported a pre-tax loss of £28.5m in 2018 (2017: loss of £5.7m), as well as an operating loss of £17.4m (2017: loss of £3.0m).

Its revenue came in at £52.7m in 2018, up from the £23.1m posted last year.

According to Drew, the losses are a result of how the business reports its acquisitions.

He commented: “When we buy a business we have it on what’s known as a three year put and call and that ties the shareholders into the next round of investment.

“Those investors continue for another three years and what we have to do is show the value of those shares through the profit and loss account. That’s why it doesn’t show in Ebitda, because it’s an extraordinary cost.”

When Bravo reported its top line annual results in May this year, it posted an Ebitda for 2018 of £13.1m.

Business model

He explained that the pre-tax loss figure was impacted by share-based payments of £15.2m, an interest of £10.2m and amortisation of fixed assets of a total of £8.9m.

“It’s quite a normal aspect of our business model,” Drew stated.

He added: “Once you stop buying businesses and run your share-based payments through, eventually you won’t have those losses coming through.”

Drew further stated that Bravo was ahead of budget for 2019, and that both networks and the Ethos Broking businesses were seeing organic growth.

“We’re in a great shape and I’m very pleased at the moment,” he concluded.

Bravo recently agreed on an £80m loan facility with Deutsche Bank, which it will use to fund acquisitions.

