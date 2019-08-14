Gallagher CIO departs

Business says Steve O'Donnell's successor will be announced in a few weeks.

Gallagher has confirmed that chief information officer Steve O’Donnell has left the business.

A spokesperson for Gallagher said: “I can confirm that Steve O’Donnell has left the business and we wish him well for the future.”

The spokesperson explained that the business will announce O’Donnell’s successor in the next few weeks but declined to comment further.

O’Donnell has previously worked at MS Amlin and held a number of senior roles outside of the insurance industry.

Departure

The news follows the departure of Gallagher’s former chief digital and offshoring officer, Vivek Banga, who left the broker in November last year to become the new managing director of Polaris.

Gallagher recently completed the acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson group’s global Aerospace operations.

Earlier this year it bought Stackhouse Poland Group for $350m (£264.5m).

