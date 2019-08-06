Bennett Christmas actively pursuing acquisitions following Ethos deal

CEO Mark Bennett reveals the broker's acquisition strategy and discusses why the business decided to sell to Ethos.

Bennett Christmas Group is looking to make acquisitions after it was bought by Ethos Broking earlier this week.

Mark Bennett, chief executive officer of Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers, said the business had been looking at different alternatives for the last twelve months.

He told Insurance Age: “It took about twelve months evaluating what we were doing, where we were going, what opportunities there were for us in the pipeline.

“We finally agreed what we were doing in March and then it’s taken from March to now to sort it out.”

Bennett explained that the deal was a result of the firm’s long-standing relationship with Broker Network, which is also part of Ethos’ parent company Bravo Group.

Brands

He continued: “Over the last seven to eight years we’ve been acquiring brokers and on the acquisition trail, but raising finance became more difficult the larger we got.

“The Ethos model gives us that opportunity to keep our growth plans going and to be part of a larger group.”

According to Bennett, the business will keep its brands - Bennett Christmas and BC Underwriting - and all staff and the current management team will remain with the company.

He explained that Ethos had a similar culture to Bennett Christmas, which he said was a key part of the deal.

“They’re an independent broker family,” he added.

“We still have the autonomy here and Bennett Christmas is still running. That’s one of the boxes we wanted to tick.”

Acquisitions

When asked about the broker’s acquisition strategy, Bennett noted that community brokers in the south with gross written premiums of up to £5m were of interest.

“That’s our sweet spot and where we’ve had success in the past seven years,” he continued.

Bennett added: “I see a lot of opportunity in the smaller ones where senior people want to exit, because we can pull those into our base here.

“But every deal is different and we would look at all deals to see if we can make them work for all parties.”

He revealed that the business is currently in negotiations with two brokers and moving towards negotiations with a further three, but he would not be drawn to give any more details.

The broker has previously bought Horsham-based Slade Edwards Insurance Brokers, Southwater Insurance Services in Sussex and Rayment Matthews and Johnson, as well as a book of business from Howden.

Team

The CEO claimed that not much would change at Bennett Christmas following the deal.

Bennett concluded: “We’re business as usual. The management team is in place and it’s the same management team as before.

“We’re back to normal now after the last three months of doing the deal so we’re looking forward to continue to grow the business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.