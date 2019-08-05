Bennett Christmas becomes Ethos Broking's ninth regional powerhouse

West Sussex-based firm brings over £17m in GWP to Ethos, which is part of Broker Network owner Bravo Group.

Ethos Broking has bought its ninth regional broking powerhouse, Bennett Christmas Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Ethos is part of Bravo Group which also owns Broker Network and Compass. The group recently agreed on an £80m loan facility with Deutsche Bank taking its acquisition facilities up to just under £200m.

Broker Network member Bennett Christmas was founded in West Sussex in 1967 and is led by Mark Bennett, Roger Christmas, Tom Stripp, Anna Prestwich and Viv Cooper.

The business, which focuses on commercial lines business, employs over 50 people and controls over £17m in gross written premiums from its office in Burgess Hill.

It includes Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers, BC Underwriting and BC Health & Safety, a risk management consultancy.

The existing workforce will join Ethos Broking as part of the deal and the office premises will be retained.

Culture

Commenting on the deal, Richard Tuplin, Ethos Broking managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to add another strong independent broker to our family.

“The Bennett Christmas team has a compelling culture which centres on caring and delivering for their customers; an ethos which aligns solidly with ours.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to working together to broaden the offering for customers in the South East, whilst also supporting Bennett Christmas’ growth plans.”

Bennett Christmas chief executive officer, Mark Bennett, commented: “Ethos Broking was the obvious new home for the Bennett Christmas team.

“We know Des O’Connor and the team well and have benefitted from a strong relationship as a member of Broker Network for a number of years. They understand what it’s like to be an independent broker.”

Partnership

He continued: “Bennett Christmas is and always has been about our people and customers, and the partnership with Ethos Broking is a perfect fit and will boost our offering.

“In an industry dominated by online insurance providers, we deliver a vital service to our customers – demystifying the market, doing the leg work and having their back in a claim.”

Ethos was launched in March with a GWP target of £300m.

