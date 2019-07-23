Insurance Age

Mason Owen buys Business Insurance Services

liver-building-liverpool
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Liverpool-based company says the broker is its first deal in the insurance sector.

Mason Owen Financial Services has bought Wirral-based broker Business Insurance Services (BIS).

This is Liverpool-headquartered Mason Owen’s first deal in the insurance sector and the business explained that all of BIS’s eight staff will remain with the company and stay in their current office.

BIS provides both personal lines and commercial lines insurance and specialises in merchant trade, commercial motor, business insurance, property owners and professional risk.

Independence
John Hudson, founder and former joint owner of BIS, commented: “We have been seeking the right partner for some time in order to take forward the tremendous foundations that we have within our business, whilst at the same time retain the independence and flexibility that we have that has served our clients so well over the years.”

Andrew Gibbons, managing director of Mason Owen, concluded: “This acquisition continues an exciting year of change for the business and the expansion will only improve the service that we can provide to our clients, and we also believe that it will create further opportunities to develop our business into the future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. NED salaries in the insurance sector revealed
  2. CEO for Cobra Network revealed
  3. MOJ defends discount rate decision
  4. Axa XL partly pulls out of leisure
  5. GRP buys Lancashire-based 3XD
  6. Cobra Network seeks to double in size by 2021
  7. XL Catlin v Orbit Underwriting court case settled

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: