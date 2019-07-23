Mason Owen buys Business Insurance Services

Liverpool-based company says the broker is its first deal in the insurance sector.

Mason Owen Financial Services has bought Wirral-based broker Business Insurance Services (BIS).

This is Liverpool-headquartered Mason Owen’s first deal in the insurance sector and the business explained that all of BIS’s eight staff will remain with the company and stay in their current office.

BIS provides both personal lines and commercial lines insurance and specialises in merchant trade, commercial motor, business insurance, property owners and professional risk.

Independence

John Hudson, founder and former joint owner of BIS, commented: “We have been seeking the right partner for some time in order to take forward the tremendous foundations that we have within our business, whilst at the same time retain the independence and flexibility that we have that has served our clients so well over the years.”

Andrew Gibbons, managing director of Mason Owen, concluded: “This acquisition continues an exciting year of change for the business and the expansion will only improve the service that we can provide to our clients, and we also believe that it will create further opportunities to develop our business into the future.”

