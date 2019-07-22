GRP buys Lancashire-based 3XD

Broker specialises in household, landlord and learner driver insurance and all staff will remain with the business.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought broker 3XD for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Ribble Valley in Lancashire, 3XD provides specialist insurance products through a range of distribution channels including independent financial advisers.

GRP explained that the firm’s 19 staff will stay with the business, along with chief executive officer, David Fulluck and chief operating officer, Graham Kelsall.

GRP group managing director, Mike Bruce recently told Insurance Age that the business had a number of deals in the pipeline, but noted that GRP’s strategy is not about putting a flag in the map.

Opportunity

Clive Nathan, CEO underwriting of GRP, commented: “3XD is a highly successful growth-oriented business with a strong track record in household, landlord and learner driver insurance.

“3XD is renowned for its range of customer centric products, and its state of the art trading system.”

Fulluck added: “We are very excited by the opportunity for 3XD within GRP and the growth prospects being part of a large group brings.

“I firmly believe that the ownership model applied by GRP, where we as owners can create value from our work, but continue to hold a stake in 3XD and help drive the business forward, is hugely compelling and a reason why their acquisition track record is so powerful.”

Deals

GRP-owned County Group, which it bought in January 2018, has made several deals this year with Eric Rawlins & Company and Meadons being bought in June and Swinford Insurance Consultants in January.

In addition, Burnley-based Sagars, which was bought by GRP in April 2018, purchased Thomas Cook in June.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.