Julie Page steps down as Biba deputy chair

Yutree's Laura High named as Page's successor, as Bridge Insurance brokers' John Batty joins as chair of Biba’s regional chairs’ advisory board.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has confirmed that Aon Risk Solutions chief executive officer Julie Page has stepped down as its deputy chair, Insurance Age can reveal.

She will be replaced by Laura High, director at Yutree Insurance, who has served on Biba’s board for more than two years.

High commented: “It’s an honour to become Biba’s deputy chair. I am delighted to be continuing my work on the board, and taking forward the important broker issues on behalf of Biba’s members.”

Biba stated that Page is stepping down because she has completed five years on the board. She had been deputy chair since February 2018.

Regional

In addition, High’s previous role as chair of Biba’s regional chairs’ advisory board will be taken over by John Batty, director of technical services at Bridge Insurance Brokers. Batty will also join the trade body’s main board.

In this post, Batty will represent members from Biba’s regions across the UK ensuring that matters affecting them are represented at strategic level.

Batty said: “It is a privilege to join Biba’s board on behalf of regional brokers. Through the advisory board and the main board I will ensure that they have a strong voice on the issues and trends that are raised through Biba’s regional committees.”

Experience

Meanwhile, Page stated that her five years on the Biba main board have been “a great experience”.

She continued: “Whether it has been getting involved in Biba’s manifesto issues, as chair of the international & wholesale brokers’ advisory board or interviewing former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the Biba conference, I have enjoyed every minute.

“I wish Steve, Graeme and the Biba team well and will always be a friend of Biba.”

Biba chief executive Steve White concluded: “Julie has made an exceptional contribution to Biba and the board and we thank her for her hard work.

“I am pleased that both Laura and John will take up these important roles and continue to represent brokers at the highest levels.”

