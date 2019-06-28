Integro rebrands part of business to Tysers
Move follows the broker's purchase of Tysers last year.
Integro Insurance Brokers has revealed that its corporate and private clients division will be rebranded to Tysers on 1 July.
This follows Integro’s purchase of Tysers’ parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018.
The broking business detailed that its wholesale division has rebranded to Tysers immediately after the deal was completed.
As a result Tysers will have offices in Manchester, Hitchin and Aylesbury, in addition to its headquarters in London. The business specialises in commercial lines and private clients.
Integro explained that its entertainment and sport division, including the related private clients business, will continue to operate under the Integro brand.
Regional
Bob Pybus, head of the Corporate & Private Clients business commented: “We have established a fantastic team of experienced brokers based in our regional offices.
“Our strong and long-standing relationships with leading insurers and Lloyd’s syndicates will enable us to negotiate the very best deals for businesses.”
He continued: “Whilst we will operate with the support of our London teams it is important that we offer our complete broking and risk service at a local level.
“We already support many businesses in the regions and look forward to bringing the benefits of our expertise and solutions to many more over the coming months.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments” – report
- ABI slams FSCP's proposed automatic-upgrade rule to tackle dual pricing
- Lloyd's launches product innovation facility with £53m capacity
- Brexit cost for financial services sector nears £4bn
- Brokers monitoring capacity shortages after TMKI run-off
- Acturis reveals profit jump in 2018
- FSCS paid out £473m in compensation in 2018/19