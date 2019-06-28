Integro rebrands part of business to Tysers

Move follows the broker's purchase of Tysers last year.

Integro Insurance Brokers has revealed that its corporate and private clients division will be rebranded to Tysers on 1 July.

This follows Integro’s purchase of Tysers’ parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018.

The broking business detailed that its wholesale division has rebranded to Tysers immediately after the deal was completed.

As a result Tysers will have offices in Manchester, Hitchin and Aylesbury, in addition to its headquarters in London. The business specialises in commercial lines and private clients.

Integro explained that its entertainment and sport division, including the related private clients business, will continue to operate under the Integro brand.

Regional

Bob Pybus, head of the Corporate & Private Clients business commented: “We have established a fantastic team of experienced brokers based in our regional offices.

“Our strong and long-standing relationships with leading insurers and Lloyd’s syndicates will enable us to negotiate the very best deals for businesses.”

He continued: “Whilst we will operate with the support of our London teams it is important that we offer our complete broking and risk service at a local level.

“We already support many businesses in the regions and look forward to bringing the benefits of our expertise and solutions to many more over the coming months.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.