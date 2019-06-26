Brexit cost for financial services sector nears £4bn

EY says Brexit preparations have slowed after the deadline for the UK to leave the EU was extended.

The direct financial impact of Brexit on major financial services firms, including insurers and brokers, has reached nearly £4bn as of 31 May 2019, according to EY.

The firm detailed that this included a cost of £1.3bn to relocate staff and operations, legal advice, contingency provisions and an additional £2.6bn for capital injections to grow headquarters based outside of the UK.

According to EY, the actual figure is likely to be higher as only 13 of the 122 firms monitored by its Financial Services Brexit Tracker have put a figure on the direct financial impact of Brexit.

It noted that the Brexit Tracker had also found that firms had slowed down their Brexit preparations after the extension to October was announced. The number of planned jobs and assets moves remained flat at 7,000 and £1tn respectively.

Impact

In addition, a further 13 firms monitored by the EY Tracker reported some financial damage from Brexit, without quantifying the cost. Reasons covered share price falls, lower profits, dividend cuts, a slowdown in lending, loss of customers and reduced capital market activities.

Meanwhile, 26 of the tracked businesses have said Brexit has had a positive impact on their business, with a further 12 flagging short-term opportunities, mainly around benefitting from market volatility.

Omar Ali, UK financial services leader at EY, commented: “So far, only a small proportion of the largest, listed firms have put a number on potential costs, which means this number is likely to be a drop in the ocean as firms prepare to do business post-Brexit.

“The financial impact of Brexit is beginning to fall to the bottom line, and firms are now making a direct link between financial performance and the tangible commercial impacts of Brexit.”

Economy

Ali explained that capital deployed for supporting new non-UK headquarters will not be reinvested in UK businesses, adding: “Over time some of this capital may flow back to the UK, but currently is a net loss for our economy.”

EY further stated that the number of companies which have publicly confirmed, or stated their intentions, to move some of their operations and/or staff from the UK to Europe has risen slightly quarter on quarter to 41% (91 out of 222) from 39% (87 out of 222).

Ali concluded: “Given the tight timeframes and many unknowns, lots of financial service firms have prepared for a ‘no deal’ scenario with temporary contingency plans, which are often inefficient and costly.

“A more sustainable approach will need to follow once the long-term level of UK/EU market access becomes clearer.”

