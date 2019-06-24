Profit margins for UK brokers at highest level in eight years

Figures from Plimsoll Publishing show average profit margins are 5.7% for the current year, after consistently increasing since last year.

Average company profit margins for UK insurance brokers have reached their highest levels in eight years, according to research by Plimsoll Publishing.

The figures showed that average profit margins are 5.7% for the current year, which is up from 5.4% for last year.

The business stated that UK brokers had seen average profit margins increase consistently over the past year, with the exception of companies with sales between £3m and £5m, which saw average profit margins drop from 10.6% to 7.6% this year.

In addition, companies with sales between £5m and £10m also saw margins decline, dropping from 15.6% to 13.5% for the current year.

Plimsoll further noted that average profit margins for home insurance and motor insurance companies had fallen over the last year.

For home insurers, average company profit margins dropped from 12.1% last year to 9.2% this year.

Meanwhile, for motor insurers the average profit margins fell from 5.9% to 5% over the past year.

The business explained that the figures were taken from independent market analysis of 1,600 industries, using data from Companies House.

