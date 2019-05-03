Erskine Murray buys Houghton Insurance Bureau

Bedfordshire-based broker is the company's third deal in 18 months.

Erskine Murray has bought Houghton Insurance Bureau, a Bedfordshire-based independent insurance broker.

This is the Leicester-headquartered broker’s third deal in the last 18 months and follows on from its purchase of Cheshire-based Offley Insurance Services in October 2017 and Essex-based Asciak Holdaway Merritt in January 2018.

Erskine Murray stated that the move will strengthen its regional presence and is reflective of its strategic vision. The broker has previously stated it is targeting £50m of gross written premium by 2021.

Tom Bartleet, chief executive officer of Erskine Murray, said: “As a growing broker, both organically and via targeted acquisitions, we are continuing to develop our service offering to ensure we remain in the best position to serve our clients.”

Houghton Insurance is based in Dunstable in Bedfordshire and was established over 50 years ago. It specialises in home, motor, travel and high net worth.

The team, led by Duncan Smith, will move across to Erskine Murray, which was recently awarded Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Culture

Alan Wheeler, managing director of Erskine Murray, added: “There is strong and significant alignment between our vision and culture, which makes Duncan and his team a great fit for us.

“We will be focused on enhancing the range of products and services for Houghton Insurance’s current loyal client base so that they will continue to benefit from progressions in the industry.”

He continued: “We are delighted that Duncan Smith will be continuing on in the business. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and a strong and established client base, we look forward to working with Duncan and his team.”

Smith commented: “After providing independent commercial and personal insurance broking services to our clients for over 50 years, we have been able to join another like-minded insurance business who share our aims and ethos, and in turn will enable us to continue to flourish, grow and expand.”

