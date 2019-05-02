GRP hub Greens buys two South East brokers

Reid Briggs and Clifton Morley together bring a GWP of £9.2m to Greens.

Green Insurance Group, Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) South East hub, has bought Eastbourne-based Reid Briggs Insurance Brokers, and Clifton Morley Associates, based in Welling, Kent.

GRP took a majority stake in Bexhill-based Greens in June 2017 and the broker has since bought specialist marine broker Collidge & Partners.

According to GRP, Reid Briggs was established over 50 years ago and offers both personal and commercial insurance, primarily in the East Sussex area.

The broker will remain in its Eastbourne office, with the whole team, led by Andrew Briggs and Kevin Barnard, moving across to Greens.

Reach

Duncan Coleman, chief executive officer of Greens, stated that Reid Briggs will enhance the company’s local presence in Kent, with both purchases playing an active role in extending its reach across the South East.

Meanwhile, commercial lines retail broker Clifton Morley’s team, led by Bill Morley, will move into Green’s Dartford office.

Clifton Morley specialises in taxi insurance for individuals and fleets across the UK.

Earlier this year Greens hired Rob Ashburn, formerly of Towergate’s SME division, as managing director.

Plans

Coleman commented: “When Greens was acquired by GRP in June 2017, we said we would double the size of the business.

“Since then we have acquired Collidge and Partners, Insurance Services (West End), Eclipse Insurance Services, and now Reid Briggs and Clifton Morley.”

He continued: “These latest two acquisitions add a further £9.2m of gross written premium to the business.

“We will continue to acquire businesses that help us deliver our ambitious growth plans.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, added: “They [Reid Briggs and Clifton Morley] underscore the value of our hub and spoke strategy.

“Duncan Coleman and his team have the knowledge and contacts to discover local opportunities, and then we provide the resources to enable them to build their own portfolios and extend our coverage across the regions.”

GRP also announced that one of its other businesses, Cavendish Munro, has bought PI broker Professional Insurance Agents.

In February, equine specialist broker Shearwater Insurance Services, became GRP’s latest buy.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.