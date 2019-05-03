Broking success: Kevin Nicol, managing director of GS Group

GS Group’s managing director Kevin Nicol tells Insurance Age how consolidation in the competitive Scottish market is creating opportunities for independent brokers

▶ What is the history of GS Group?

The company was set up in 1991 by George Stubbs. It started off as a one-man-band and has grown organically since then. It has roughly doubled in GWP every five years. What has given a slight boost to that is that George bought a book of business from Marsh a few years ago. Today we’re a £3m and a bit turnover business with about £23m GWP and just under 60 employees.

▶ How would you describe the business?

It’s an SME broker that has done everything from the smallest of cases to the largest. It’s pretty much a one-stop shop. Personal lines, high net worth, agriculture, SME, corporate sized cases – it’s a real mixture of everything which is one of the advantages. We can always find a solution no matter who we speak to.

▶ How involved is George now?

He’s now chairman and still very much involved with the business, but he has stepped back from the day-to-day stuff. George enjoys the new business piece and meeting clients and prospects so he’s involved in that, as well as setting the strategy of the business. He and I speak regularly which is the way it should be.

▶ What’s your background?

I started off as a management trainee with Commercial Union and after that I went into loss adjusting. I came into broking on the claims side of things. Then I worked for an independent broker in Edinburgh which was bought by Marsh. I then got headhunted by Aon and then again by Marsh, still on the claims side. Then I took on a sales role and ended up running the Marsh Glasgow office after the Central acquisition and later the Scotland operation. I became MD of GS Group in January 2018.

▶ What areas are you looking to expand in?

We’re looking to do after the event insurance and vehicle warranty. We also want to step up a little and start to nibble away at the corporate business in Scotland – the stuff that’s held by Marsh and Aon and the big guys. We’re starting to get a lot of traction there. We’re the second biggest independent and a lot of the people we’ve brought into the business have experience in that corporate environment.

▶ Who are GS Group’s main competitors?

If you look at the biggest independent broker in Scotland, Bruce Stevenson, they’re probably more of a niche player than us so we don’t compete with them a lot. The main one we come up against is Jelf after the Clark Thomson acquisition because they operate in the same areas as us geographically. More and more we’re getting through the door of clients that are held by Aon, Marsh and Willis Towers Watson. It’s an important growth area for us and an opportunity, particularly when there’s some flux around the market place because there’s a lot of inward looking stuff going on post-acquisition. That creates opportunity – maybe their eyes aren’t 100% on the client so that allows us to step in.

▶ Are all your clients based in Scotland?

No, our biggest clients are probably south of the border in the north west of England. We do have a number that are outside of Scotland, and we have a few bits in Ireland as well. It’s more about where we can get the traction.

▶ What’s the Scottish insurance market like?

Very competitive. It’s the second biggest market outside of London and the rates are extremely keen. The calibre of brokers is quite high in terms of professionalism, expertise and knowledge.

▶ Have you considered opening an office in England?

We’ve not discounted it. We’re thinking about the potential of expansion perhaps in Scotland, because there are still a few opportunities in the Scottish market we can explore, or in the north of England where there are some good opportunities as well. The other thing that the north of England brings into play is that the average premium is bigger down there because there’s not a huge amount of manufacturing in Scotland. A lot of the big employers have been bought by foreign investors and moved overseas. If you’re looking at the north east and north west of England the average win size would be bigger there.

▶ Are you looking to make acquisitions?

Yes, we’ve got some feelers out at the minute. We’re in very early stages and have just started discussions. We’re looking for brokers in the right geographic location and with a product line we want to expand.

▶ You do some business in Ireland – how have you prepared for Brexit?

We are working in conjunction with a broker in Ireland. We do a fair bit in Northern Ireland so that’s less of an issue but, in terms of the south, Brexit will have some complications. I brought someone into the business who just happened to know someone over there so it was just that circumstances helped.

▶ Which insurers do you work with?

The biggest ones that we use are Axa, Aviva, QBE, Allianz and NIG. The Scottish insurer market is predominately in Glasgow. We’ve got an office there and they do come to Perth or we meet in Glasgow.

▶ Does GS Group have any social media presence?

We do and it’s something we’re looking at developing a little bit further just now. We’re speaking to a couple providers about revamping our website. We do have Facebook and we’re looking at Instagram as well. There’s not a great deal of significant social media presence if you look at our competitors and that’s something we wish to step up and cover more bases.

▶ What do you see as the main issues impacting the broker market in 2019?

We are edging towards a slightly harder market in some areas, but there’s a lot of the market that is still quite soft. There’s an oversupply of insurers. But we’re starting to see more sectors being impacted by lack of appetite. In the last few years we’ve seen some risks become fairly unpalatable, the PI market has become much tougher particularly around construction elements. On some of the very big risk exposures there are issues around capacity. We’ll see a continuation of that this year and beyond.

▶ Where do you see your biggest opportunities?

We’re not a broker that’s geared up to do multinational risk, but there’s a lot of business that sits below that level that we could comfortably look after. It’s about making sure we look after the clients properly, because a lot of the bigger brokers have become more commoditised in their approach. It’s about giving it a more personalised service and not going down the route where the focus is on premium and market leverage.