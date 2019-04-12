Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 12 April 2019

quiz-question-marks-bubbles
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues: 

The InsurTech business launched a suite of tools including risk assessment and reporting.

She is currently head of SME & schemes at the provider and will take on the commercial lines & HNW director role on 1 May.

The FSCS revealed it had worked with a number of brokers to transfer motor and pet insurance policies to new providers.

Charity calls for the FCA to identify concrete solutions to the loyalty penalty as part of its insurance market study.

Deal is Aston Lark's third this year.

