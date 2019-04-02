Premiership Rugby stands by sponsor Gallagher after racism allegations

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable urged the organisation to review its relationship with Gallagher last week after racist comments from Simon Matson were brought up in the Gallagher v Ardonagh court case.

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that its partnership with Gallagher will continue in a response to Vince Cable’s letter last week urging the organisation to review its relationship with the broker.

Gallagher confirmed its sponsorship of Premiership Rugby last April.

The response came after the leader of the Liberal Democrats, who is also the MP for Twickenham, wrote to Premiership Rubgy chief executive Mark McCafferty last week, referring to racist comments made by Gallagher’s UK CEO Simon Matson.

This followed the ongoing court case where Gallagher is accusing Ardonagh of staff and business poaching.

Disgraceful

Cable said in the letter: “Whatever the rights and wrongs of the case, such awful words from the chief executive of Rugby Premiership’s biggest and most prominent sponsor can only inflict damage on the sport.”

He continued: “This disgraceful culture should have been kicked out of Britain’s boardrooms decades ago and it is not Premiership Rugby’s fault that it has found itself in this situation.

“However, for the good of the sport, I urge you to review Premiership Rugby’s relationship with Gallagher immediately.”

A spokesperson for Premiership Rugby highlighted that it expected all of its partners to share its commitment to diversity and inclusion, adding that the comments brought up in court pre-dated its partnership with Gallagher.

Commitment

The spokesperson said: “We have written to Mr Cable in response to his letter. We agree that there is no place for discriminatory language of any kind in sport or in business and this is a viewpoint shared by Gallagher and indeed by all our partners.

“The messages which have been made public through the trial proceedings pre-date our relationship with Gallagher but we know the individuals involved have expressed their deep regret and apologised for the choice of language and the offence this has caused.”

The spokesperson continued: “Premiership Rugby’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity is well known and well documented.

“We expect all our partners to share that commitment, as we know Gallagher does and has already demonstrated through our partnership.

“We are confident that this incident does not represent the company’s or leadership’s beliefs or culture and will not impact our future relationship with them.”

Gallagher declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.