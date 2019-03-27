Trade body for the claimant sector launched

ACSO says it aims to “de-toxify the so-called compensation culture”, with brokers reportedly being invited to join.

A new trade body to represent businesses that look after customers in the civil justice system when they make a claim for insurance, injury, negligence and mis-selling has been launched.

The Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) aims to “de-toxify the so-called compensation culture”, according to its executive director Matthew Maxwell-Scott.

Insurance Age understands that brokers will also be invited to join the organisation and that ACSO is already in talks with major UK brokers about membership.

Maxwell-Scott said: “For too long, the business and political establishment has talked up the compensation culture to persuade people not to claim when things go wrong, with the result that claiming has become a dirty word in public life. If people don’t claim, companies and the state save money.”

According to the trade body, its role is to engage with policymakers, regulators, industry and the media to ensure there is a properly functioning, competitive and sustainable justice system for honest consumers.

Toxic

Research from YouGov, commissioned by ACSO, showed that 80% of respondents believed other people sometimes or often lie when making a claims, and that 32% have chosen not to make a claim when they had just cause.

Maxwell-Scott added that of those 32%, 13% didn’t want to be part of the so-called compensation culture, and 6% didn’t think it was right to claim.

In addition, 39% were worried at losing their no claims bonus and 51% didn’t think making a claim was worth the hassle.

He continued: “These results tell us that claiming has become toxic even when there is a legitimate reason.

“Many of us have been encouraged to think claiming is somehow embarrassing, or unacceptable, and there is a general view that claimants lie or exaggerate when they make a claim.”

According to Maxwell-Scott ACSO aims to be the equivalent of the Association of British Insurers, “one organisation that can speak for the whole sector”.

He added: “Our member companies make sure customers get protection and help when they need access to justice.

“Without the help of our members, big businesses, with massive resources at their disposal, will win out against the claimant every time.”

Whiplash

The executive director further noted that the claims industry needed to invest in technology to reduce costs and meet growing customer demands for rapid service.

He explained that the recent whiplash reforms, which sparked a debate between insurers and law firms, were the catalyst for the new trade body.

“Customers were poorly served and the resulting legislation is bad news for genuinely injured people,” Maxwell-Scott continued.

He added that customer outcomes “would have been improved if all sides had co-operated, and worked in the best interests of the customer”.

Maxwell-Scott concluded: “We will continue to call out bad behaviour from the financial services sector, but we acknowledge that the current low levels of trust in financial services and in some parts of the claimant sector will only improve if we work together for the common good.”

