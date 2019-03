The arrangement extends the firms' existing partnership by five years.

Ageas Insurance has signed a new five-year deal worth £45m with broker Darwin Clayton.

The provider noted this extends its existing partnership with Darwin Clayton, which has been going on for six years.

The two businesses team up on specialist cover across a number of trade sectors including interior contractors, security, cleaning and facilities management and recruitment.

Ageas strengthened its partnership with the broker in 2014 by agreeing a long-term deal for a multi-million pound cleaning and facilities management insurance scheme.

In 2016, the companies launched Darwinsure, a bespoke online product for small businesses which offers commercial products from Ageas.

Ethos

Ant Middle, Ageas’s chief customer officer, commented: “Next year Darwin Clayton celebrates its centenary and this longevity is due in no small part to their customer-centric ethos.

“They truly understand their customers’ needs and we’re delighted that they recognise our excellent products and customer focus and look forward to continuing our successful partnership for another five years.”

Darwin Clayton managing director Simon Henderson added: “Darwin Clayton has an industry-wide reputation as an expert in the provision of our specialist products for both retail and wholesale distribution.

“Over the last six years we’ve had a partner in Ageas who works closely with us to enhance that reputation and supports us with bespoke solutions for our customers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.