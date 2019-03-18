Henshalls buys Bayliss & Cooke

Newport-based broker says it aims to keep the Bayliss & Cooke brand, with all 14 staff remaining with the firm.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers has bought Stafford-based Bayliss & Cooke for an undisclosed sum.

The Newport-headquartered firm stated that the deal will see it become one of the region’s largest independent brokers.

In addition, Henshalls, which also has an office in Shrewsbury, noted that the acquisition will give it the opportunity to extend its reach into a whole new area.

According to Henshalls managing director Mark Freeman the plan is to retain the Bayliss & Cooke brand across Staffordshire, with the broker’s 14 staff, including the directors, continuing to operate from its current office.

“We had been looking for the right acquisition for some time, and with our head office in Newport, the chance to acquire Bayliss & Cooke just down the road in Stafford is the perfect fit,” Freeman commented.

Bayliss & Cooke was established 40 years ago and specialises in commercial lines and high net worth. Both brokers are members of the Willis Towers Watson Network.

Freeman continued: “By combining our resources, we are now one of the region’s largest independent insurance brokers which is great news for clients as we can provide even more services – including the specialist Coachline cover for buses, coaches and minibuses – and we will have even stronger relationships with insurers.”

Jon Edwards, owner of Bayliss & Cooke, added: “I’ve known the Henshalls team for over ten years through our membership of the network, and our company cultures are very similar, so this deal is definitely the right move for us.

“They have been in business for over 50 years, and both our firms are well-established community insurance brokers with loyal and experienced teams.”

