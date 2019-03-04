News analysis: Brokers branch out into Europe as Brexit countdown continues

As the uncertainty over Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement drags on, many brokers have made moves to try to offset any changes to rules governing trade with European Union countries

With less than a month to go until Brexit day the UK insurance market, along with the wider financial services sector, is still facing uncertainty around what the impact will be.

At the time of writing the situation is at stalemate. Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement will not make it through Parliament as it stands and the EU is insisting that the agreement will not be re-opened and renegotiated.

“If they don’t shift the impasse we are going to crash out, which is not exactly what anyone wants,” warned David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

He noted that Brexit is currently at the top of many Biba members’ minds, with many worried about what will happen. This was echoed by recent research conducted by Aviva, which showed that concerns around Brexit and the economic climate were increasing among brokers.

Dealing with disruption

And Ageas UK CEO Andy Watson stressed that while Ageas is prepared for all scenarios “most people would think that an uncontrolled hard Brexit was a significant disruption”.

Watson added: “It is with some disbelief that we would appear to have that even as a possibility. Therefore, somewhat reluctantly, we are all having to plan for that eventuality. I’m sure brokers are in good shape. But it’s in many ways a course of action that we’re taking that we hope, come the eleventh hour, is actually wasted effort because we avoided a hard Brexit.”

With 29 March drawing closer, brokers have been putting their different contingency plans in place at an increasing speed. So what are the options for UK brokers that want to continue to do business in the rest of the EU if passporting rights end?

For an acquisitive broker sector like the UK it is perhaps no surprise that the last few weeks have seen consolidators buy businesses based in Ireland. In January Aston Lark made its first international deal when it bought Dublin-based broker Robertson Low and following hot on its heels PIB Group purchased an Irish MGA a few weeks later.

Buying through Brexit

Aston Lark group chief executive officer Peter Blanc said the move had been made to ensure that the business would have a European office where it could continue to serve its European clients in case of a hard Brexit. He explained that Dublin was “the most obvious choice” given the language, locality and ease of getting there.

“We came across Robertson Low pretty quickly and were lucky enough to do a deal with them,” Blanc commented.

“But when looking at the Irish market we also saw that consolidation hasn’t happened at the same pace in Ireland as it has in the UK and we spotted quite a few opportunities. We’re going to crack on and see what else we can do in the Irish market by way of acquisitions.”

According to Blanc the Irish insurance sector is more geographically diverse than the UK, but brokers there face the same demographic challenges as brokers here, including an aging population of business owners and insurer consolidation.

Meanwhile, PIB CEO Brendan McManus admitted that uncertainty around what would happen after Brexit was one of the reasons behind its expansion into Ireland. McManus has previously worked in the Irish insurance sector and describes it as a small but competitive market that behaves similarly to the UK.

“Generally speaking it’s the same insurers and, as in the UK, you’ve got the dominance of the strategic brokers including Aon, Marsh and Willis,” he explained. “And then you’ve got some really good quality independent brokers.”

He further noted that while buying an EU-registered company is a good way for brokers to ensure they will have the right to trade in the union post Brexit, Ireland might not be the best choice for everyone.

“We had a lot of Irish business, but if you’ve got a lot of French or German business you might consider going there first,” McManus added.

Meanwhile Conor Brennan, CEO of Dublin-based broker Arachas, expected to see more acquisitions being announced in the coming weeks.

“As EU bases go, Dublin is similar to the operating environment they have in the UK, common language and business practices also help,” he highlighted.

According to Brennan, who used to be head of UK general insurance at Zurich, the Irish insurance sector is broker-dominated even in personal lines, where it hasn’t seen the emergence of aggregators in the same way as the UK.

Regulation In February the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that it will use special transitional powers to ensure a stable regulatory environment if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. The Treasury has put forward draft legislation for transitional provisions in the case of a no deal Brexit. According to the FCA this is intended to minimise the disruption for firms and other regulated entities in this scenario. The temporary transitional power would give the FCA the ability to delay or phase in changes to regulatory requirements made under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 – the legislation that has enabled the ‘onshoring’ of EU legislation and rules into the UK rulebook – for a maximum of two years from exit.

Collaborating

But buying an EU-based business is not the only option for brokers who want to continue serving clients in other EU countries if passporting ends. Collaborating with a broker authorised in another country is also a possible way to go.

Sparkes cautioned that this arrangement would see the UK-headquartered broker “lose control” of clients based outside of the UK. But the deal would also mean that they would look after the foreign partner broker’s UK customers.

“You would act as an introducer in the EU and the logic behind that is that, while you lose the control of that client, introducing won’t be breaking the rules of that country,” Sparkes explained. “That’s the arrangement that we’ve put in place for our members through the Worldwide Broker Network.”

According to Brennan the threat of a no-deal Brexit has led to an increasing number of UK brokers looking to go down this route. He noted that the number of collaboration requests in his inbox has risen in the last few months and particularly after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by Parliament in January.

In his view, collaboration between Irish and UK brokers with different knowledge and expertise would be beneficial to both parties. “I fully believe that in the modern economy within which we operate partnerships tend to win the day,” Brennan stated.

European partners

In addition to buying and collaborating, another option is to become a subsidiary of an EU-based broker. In August 2018 ICB Group joined French firm Verlingue and CEO Neil Campling explained that the reason behind the sale was that the broker wanted to be able to continue to do business in Ireland, France and Germany after Brexit.

On the insurer side, many providers have set up new subsidiaries in EU countries (see box on page seven). Setting up a subsidiary in the EU is also a possibility for brokers, however, experts flagged that it was too late to begin the authorisation process now.

In addition, setting up a subsidiary in a different country is a lot of work, and will only be worth it for firms with many EU-based clients.

As an example, as a broker trading in Ireland, Campling last year received a letter from the Central Bank of Ireland asking brokers to confirm their contingency plans.

“We didn’t have to go through that process [its owner Verlingue is EU-based so can passport into Ireland], but what the regulator makes very clear is that they don’t want a sham ‘name on an office door’ type scenario,” he noted.

“It has to be real, you have to employ people and you have to have a proper office. They’re expecting a proper functioning business.”

Post-Brexit deals United States: In December last year the UK and the US agreed the text of an agreement that will ensure that their insurance and reinsurance sectors can continue to trade freely with one another after Brexit. The move was taken by HM Treasury, US Department of the Treasury and the Office of the UK Trade representative and is a step towards preserving the benefits of the existing EU-US trade deal for UK firms. Switzerland: In January the chancellor of the exchequer, Phillip Hammond, and the president of the Swiss confederation and head of the federal department of finance, Ueli Maurer, signed a deal to allow the UK and Switzerland insurance sectors to continue trading after the UK has left the EU. According to HM Treasury the new arrangement copies the current agreement with Switzerland and will come into force when Brexit goes through. Germany: In February the German legislator adopted preliminary provisions to authorise the regulator to temporarily extend passporting rights of UK financial institutions, including insurers, in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The measures allow the extension of passporting rights post-Brexit for up to 21 months.

Divergence

While it is currently impossible to predict what Brexit actually means, Sparkes maintained that on the compliance side nothing would change overnight. The FCA and the government have previously said there will be “no bonfire of regulations” after the UK’s EU exit.

He warned though that this could change over time with UK and EU rules diverging in the long term. Advising brokers to keep listening to see what is happening and whether there are any developments that could affect their business, he asked: “Will it get too different? I don’t know. A lot of the regulations that the EU has adopted have originated in the UK, for example Solvency II.”

Blanc believed buying Robertson Low, which also wholesales to other brokers, would open up more opportunities for Aston Lark. Noting that it sounds like the EU is going to “take a firm line following Brexit”. He added that it would be increasingly important for brokers to have a European presence. “I think that if they haven’t got one already then they’ve probably missed the boat somewhat.”

Meanwhile, Campling hoped that brokers who wanted to continue to trade in the EU have already made sure they are prepared. “The first and foremost thing is to make sure you can continue to trade and then the second consideration is how to do it more efficiently. That opens up a number of different options, depending on what the rules will be,” he concluded.