Joe Henderson leaves Aon

Aon bought Henderson Insurance Brokers in October 2017.

Aon has confirmed that Joe Henderson has decided to leave the firm effective immediately.

Aon bought Leeds-headquartered Henderson Insurance Brokers in October 2017, after the possibility of the deal was first revealed by Insurance Age in September.

According to Aon, Henderson left the business after a “successful year of integrating” the broker with Aon.

Henderson founded the broking firm in 1986. At the point of sale Henderson had 16 offices and over 400 employees along with over £300m of gross written premium.

Aon explained that the integration of Henderson with Aon’s Commercial Risk team will continue under the direction of Jane Kielty, managing director, UK retail, and Michael Wright, chief executive officer of Henderson.

Transition

In February 2018 Aon Risk Solutions UK CEO Julie Page told Insurance Age that Henderson would stay on with the company to see through the transition “however long that takes”.

She added: “He’s been the leader of that business for a very long time and it has still got his name above the door.

“Joe is committed to it for his colleagues and for his clients. It’s very personal for him so getting it right is really important.”

Passion

John Cullen, CEO EMEA, Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions & Affinity, commented: “Joe has worked tirelessly and with enormous focus over the years to build a great team with outstanding skills and experience.

“Joe’s passion and energy to serve clients and the expertise and client-centricity of all Henderson colleagues was extremely complementary to Aon’s culture and client focus.”

He continued: “I would like to thank Joe personally for his time and effort on the integration of Henderson colleagues into the Aon family and wish him well for his retirement and future endeavours.

“In Jane and Michael, we have a strong leadership team and I am confident they will continue to drive the business from strength to strength.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.