Revenues up at JLT in 2018

But broker reveals pre-tax profit fall due to transaction costs related to $5.6bn takeover by Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) has revealed a drop in pre-tax profit to £88.1m for 2018, compared to £177.1m in 2017.

According to its preliminary results statement, published on the London Stock Exchange, this reflected £145.4m of exceptional items consisting primarily of costs related to the acquisition by Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC), regulatory costs and restructuring charges.

Costs related to the takeover by MMC reached £77.2m, mainly made up of staff costs.

Meanwhile the broker’s total revenue was up by 5% to £1.45bn (2017: £1.39bn), and it also reported an organic revenue growth of 5%.

Deal

The broker’s shareholders approved the deal for MMC to buy JLT in a deal worth $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash in November last year.

Marsh has also revealed plans to combine the specialty teams of Marsh and JLT to create Marsh-JLT Specialty.

The unit will be led by Lucy Clarke, who was made CEO of JLT Specialty in April last year, and will become president of Marsh-JLT Specialty.

In December the broker announced a slew of management appointments in its regional, specialty and placement teams for after the takeover.

There was a mixed response from brokers about the takeover, with some stating they were “saddened” and others expecting it would lead to opportunities around talent acquisition.

