InsurTech Futures: Digital Risks becomes Lloyd's coverholder

Subscription style broker is backed by Beazley.

InsurTech broker Digital Risks, specialising in technology and media businesses, has achieved Lloyd’s coverholder status.

The business is backed by Beazley and the start-up explained that the provider had also sponsored its Lloyd’s application.

According to the InsurTech firm the new status will enable it to insure UK businesses that trade internationally.

Digital Risks was founded in 2015 and specialises in products focused on emerging risks.

All of its policies are sold via a subscription model, where clients pay monthly and can cancel their cover as any time.

Its existing products are backed by Aviva and Tokio Marine HCC.

International

Cameron Shearer, chief executive officer at Digital Risks, commented: “Becoming a Lloyd’s coverholder is a huge milestone for the business.

“We can now diversify our offering to provide greater cover for the emerging risks faced by fast-growth digital SMEs, while better supporting the growing number of UK businesses with international exposures.”

He continued: “This status allows us to work even more closely with Beazley and The London Market on new innovations, including developing offerings for international markets in the near future.

“With their support, we look forward to announcing a range of new policies throughout 2019.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.