Ghost broker jailed for two years

Scammer was sentenced after setting up fake companies and buying fraudulent fleet policies worth £60,000.

A ghost broker has been sentenced for setting up fake companies and also stealing the details of real companies to buy fraudulent fleet insurance products.

He sold the cover to innocent members of the public, used it for his own vehicles and also used it for vehicles that has been involved in criminal activity including drug dealing and burglary.

Suhail Hassain, 29, of Armitage Gardens, Luton, was sentenced to two years in prison at Inner London Crown Court on 11 February.

This followed an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

Fraud

According to IFED, Hassain registered seven fraudulent companies with Companies House between December 2013 and February 2016.

He also used stolen details of five legitimate companies with the aim of buying fake fleet insurance products.

When setting up some of the fake companies, Hussain lied about being a solicitor, which has been proven false by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

In addition, a statement from the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that he wasn’t authorised to act as an insurance broker.

Value

After taking out fleet policies he added numerous vehicles onto them for a fraction of the real price.

IFED noted that it is believed that he added the vehicles that had been involved in criminal activity onto the policies to make them harder to trace.



The total value of the ten fleet policies bought by Hussain was approximately £60,000.



IFED also discovered that Hussain had used the details of two real companies to make fraudulent insurance claims for two car accidents, worth £6,990.



Deceitful

Detective Constable Andrew Porcher, who the led the investigation for IFED, said: “Not only did Hussain act deceitfully to take out numerous false fleet insurance policies, he also helped facilitate wider criminality.



“This should act as a warning to anyone who is thinking of setting up fake companies or exploiting the details of real ones to commit insurance fraud, you will be caught and you will be punished.”

