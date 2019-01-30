MCL InsureTech to expand into Northern Ireland market

The broker, headquartered in Coleraine, plans to create up to 50 new jobs over the next five years.

Coleraine-based MCL InsureTech is set to create ten new jobs in the next six months as part of its plan to expand into the Northern Irish insurance market.

The broker stated that it expects a further 40 jobs to be created over the next three to five years.

The company was previously known as MCL Insurance and entered the Republic of Ireland market in 2009.

It is set to launch its Its4Women brand in Northern Ireland on 4 February and aims to secure up to 10% of the online car insurance market in the country over the next five years.

MCL InsureTech operates three different insurance brands; Its4Women, BoxyMo and 25plus, as well as IT solutions company DotSys and media buying business B Connected Media.

Staff

According to MCL staff numbers at the firm have more than tripled over the last decade.

Insurance Age reported in October 2015 that the broker was adding 20 people to its call centre in Coleraine, with an additional 20 roles created a year later.

Gary McClarty, chief executive officer of MCL InsureTech, commented: “We initially launched our brands in the Irish market due to the fact that there was a bigger target audience and potential growth could be achieved more readily.

“It was a strategy that worked. Our unique online proposition has enabled us to capture around €80 million of the motor insurance market in the Republic which equates to nearly one in every twenty vehicles.”

Brexit

McClarty explained that the uncertainty surrounding Brexit meant it was an “ideal time” to bring the broker’s Its4Women brand to Northern Ireland.

He continued: “We are investing heavily in Northern Ireland to support the expansion and have already made a commitment of over £1m in advertising spend.

“Further investment in our IT and contact centre businesses is planned, which should deliver an additional 50 new jobs across a range of disciplines over the next 3 to 5 years. It’s a really exciting time for MCL InsureTech.”

