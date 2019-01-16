Biba warns of 'uncharted waters' as Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected

CEO Steve White reiterates call for greater access to the European market for brokers after the UK leaves the European Union.

Insurance experts have called for clarity after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by Parliament yesterday (15 January).

The results of the vote showed that 432 MPs had voted against the deal, compared to 202 votes for, in what has been described as the biggest government defeat in modern history.

Steve White, chief executive officer of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) told Insurance Age: “We would like some clarity as to what the next steps will be sooner rather than later, bearing in mind that as things stand we leave on 29 March.

“There are a number of options. It’s uncharted waters and there isn’t a route map through it so we have to wait and see.”

Biba has previously criticised the now rejected Brexit deal, highlighting the lack of a solution for UK brokers trading with retail and commercial customers in Europe.

According to White access to the European market is of high importance to Biba members, adding “that can only be achieved if we have a deal and a transition period”.

Cliff edge

He continued: “A no deal and a cliff edge would be very bad news for our insurance broker members in respect of their businesses.

“A transition period will give the time and the chance for the negotiators to hopefully come up with something that gives us greater access which is currently foreseen in the withdrawal agreement.”

In November last year the trade body urged brokers to prepare for a no deal Brexit with the warning that passporting will end.

Meanwhile, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) called on the government to work to move away from a no deal scenario.

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, said: “We need a way forward urgently that avoids no-deal.

“This is uncharted territory and we face a period of unprecedented uncertainty. It is critical that the Government, Parliament and the EU work together to avoid an outcome that would be bad for our economies and bad for our customers.”

Negotiations

In addition, Jennette Newman, partner at Clyde & Co and president of London Forum of Insurance Lawyers, highlighted that last night’s vote meant that uncertainty over Brexit continues, which she noted is bad for financial services firms.

Newman commented: “However, the London Market insurance community has in many ways led the way in being prepared for all Brexit eventualities and has played to its strengths as a unique environment for covering risk.

“Notwithstanding remaining issues around contract certainty in some jurisdictions in the event of no deal, I am confident that it will continue to provide vital insurance and reinsurance business in the EU, even if that will be made harder by Brexit.”

She concluded: The situation with the broking community is more complicated due to the equivalence rules - but negotiations continue with the EU, and it is envisaged a pragmatic solution will be agreed before 29 March as no continuity is in no one’s interests.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.