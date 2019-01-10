Be Wiser slams unrated insurers as it posts loss for 2018

Boss Mark Bower-Dyke says results were impacted by poor market conditions and unrated insurers charging low prices.

Private motor broker Be Wiser has posted a loss before tax of £2.2m for the year ended 31 May 2018.

This is compared to a pre-tax profit of £1.1m in 2017.

The broker also reported a dip in turnover to £26.1m, down from the £32.7m it achieved in the previous year.

Unrated

Be Wiser chairman and chief executive Mark Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age that the loss was driven by “unbelievably poor market conditions” in the private motor sector.

He stated: “The market has been ripped apart by the Gibraltarian companies and unrated companies which results in customers who should be paying £500 now paying £199.

“No one can compete with that.”

Bower-Dyke further noted that it had been a “hard year” and that the broker had gone through a number of reorganisations to get back on track.

“We’ve obviously put cost-cutting into place which is good. It’s come through to this year and after the first six months we’re back into profitability,” he continued.

Investment

According to the results document, Be Wiser has invested in regulatory compliance over the year, as well as in advancing its technology and strengthening its tech platform.

The total number of staff reduced in 2018 to 606 from 652 in the previous year.

Insisting that the results were a “minor blip”, Bower-Dyke concluded: “I’m optimistic that we’re in the right place to take advantage as the market recovers.

“It’s going to be an exciting year.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.