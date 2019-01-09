Stackhouse deal may impact Gallagher's 2019 M&A activity

UK retail boss Michael Rea confirms plans to keep the Stackhouse Poland brand and states Gallagher will not close down branches or cut jobs following the deal.

Gallagher UK retail chief executive Michael Rea has hailed Stackhouse Poland as a “great fit” which will give Gallagher additional scale, after its deal to buy the broker was confirmed earlier this week.

“Stackhouse gives us a physical presence in some towns where we’re not currently - parts of the South coast, the Isle of Wight and Guildford where their head office is,” Rea told Insurance Age.

But despite there currently being more deals in the pipeline for Gallagher, the size of Stackhouse could also have an impact on the number of other purchases the business will make this year.

“Stackhouse Poland is a significant transaction and we’ll now reflect on the amount of activity that will go into integrating it,” Rea explained.

But he did not rule out making deals completely, adding: “We do have businesses who are very keen to sell to us and therefore we’ll continue to talk to them. It’s probably a question of when rather than if.”

Integration

In an interview with Insurance Age yesterday (8 January) Stackhouse group CEO Tim Johnson stated that the acquisitive business had been in talks with a few brokers over the last couple of months and that he was keen to continue the buying process.

Rea commented: “They have a couple of small businesses in their pipeline and one of the first jobs we’ll be doing is meeting them and reassuring them that this is a great home for their clients.”

Looking at the integration process, Rea noted that there is a degree of overlap in regards to office locations, but maintained there were no current plans to close any offices as a result of the deal.

Rea also did not expect any redundancies, stating: “When you buy a broking business you buy people and their expertise and knowledge and their relationships.

“The last thing that anybody should do when buying into a broker is to get rid of that and our job is to make people feel part of the Gallagher family.”

According to the CEO the deal is expected to receive regulatory approval in late February or early March.

Brand

The current plan is to retain the Stackhouse Poland brand, which Rea noted was respected in the market, particularly within the high net worth sector.

“Where a brand has resonance and value the last thing we’d want to do is to get rid of it,” he continued.

Insurance Age previously reported that Stackhouse executive chairman Jeremy Cary was set to retire from the business at some point in the near future.

Rea commented that Cary, along with director James Agnew and Johnson, had built a “fantastic business with a great franchise and as they’ve grown they’ve managed to retain a culture that’s the envy of the market”.

Culture

He added: “That’s the legacy that Jeremy will leave and our job is to nurture that culture and build on it. That’s the commitment I’ve given to the Stackhouse Poland shareholders.”

The culture is also what drew Gallagher to Stackhouse to begin with, along with its specialisms and a “quality leadership group”.

“They’re very complementary to our business and a commercial branch network so in many ways they look and feel a lot like the retail business of Gallagher in the UK,” Rea said.

He concluded: “They either build our presence in our existing markets or they give us a bigger presence where we’re a bit underweight, including HNW and ultra HNW. They’ll be a fantastic edition to our stable of specialisms.”

