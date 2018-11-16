Una Conference 2018: Time to take action on diversity

Bruce Stevenson calls for industry-wide action on diversity and says all brokers should have a specially appointed officer to drive change.

Edinburgh-based broker Bruce Stevenson has urged the insurance industry to take action on diversity and inclusion and the business has appointed a staff member to focus on encouraging this within the business.

Nick Smith, account executive at the broker, is also a Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) diversity officer, and responsible for driving Bruce Stevenson’s inclusion plans.

Speaking at the 2018 Una Conference on 15 November, Smith encouraged all brokers to implement a strategy and to appoint a diversity officer to push it forward.

“Diversity is top of the agenda for the CII because they want to restore public trust in the insurance industry,” he explained.

Adding: “It’s important to keep it on the agenda and make people think about how their actions can affect someone else.”

Benefit

According to Smith, all brokers benefit from a diverse workforce as it promotes a more innovative culture and the strategy should aim to improve and protect the company’s staff.

“If everyone has the same background they have the same way of thinking, but diversity leads to new ideas,” he commented.

Bruce Stevenson financial director Mark Dallas explained that the firm had decided it needed to change its approach after reviewing its policy, adding: “We naively thought we were good at diversity and inclusion, but we realised it was just on paper and that we needed to bring it to life.”

Local

Smith also encouraged brokers to engage with local networks to find a wider range of potential candidates when recruiting for new roles.

He noted that education was important, pointing to the unconscious bias that he said is present in the insurance sector.

“Everyone has unintended people preferences which are based on their experiences and the environment they grew up in,” Smith continued.

“And that’s why it’s important to try to recognise your own biases.”

He concluded: “At the moment there’s a lot of talk and we’ve identified the problem, but now is the time to take action.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.