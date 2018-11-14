Manchester critical of Simply Business’ cyber stance

Simply Business CEO previously slammed “poor” products when explaining why the firm does not sell the cover.

Charles Manchester, CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management, has responded to criticism of the industry’s cyber products by Simply Business’ UK CEO David Summers.

Earlier this month Summers defended the broker’s decision not to sell cyber insurance despite its advertising strapline of ‘You name it, we insure it’.

Summers had told Insurance Age: “If you look at the match between what consumers think they are asking for and the cyber products being sold today it’s pretty damn poor.”

While accepting that Simply Business might move to sell cyber in the future he added: “It’s a new market so I can understand you can get a bit of a mismatch but we’re not going to sell something that doesn’t serve our customers’ needs.”

Manchester countered: “I read the story and wondered ‘what does he [Summers] want to cover then that’s not covered?’

“I could not understand his statement.”

SMEs

The managing general agent opened up its cyber insurance to the full broker market earlier this year and Manchester maintained it was seeing take-up from micro SMEs and SMEs – key targets for Simply Business.

“We have take-up but not enough,” he accepted.

“The reason they [SMEs] won’t buy it isn’t because it won’t do what they want it to do.

“The reason they’re not taking it up is because they don’t believe they have a major exposure. And if they do believe they have a major exposure to it times are tough. I suspect [they think] it’s a discretionary expense they can do without.”

And he reached out with an offer to Summers.

“If he’s got concerns and he believes he’s closer to his customers than we are, then perhaps he can tell us where we’re going wrong and we can look at it.

“If we get feedback from customers that the product doesn’t do what they want we’ll look at the product.”

Confidence

Likewise director of UK Global Group Richard Hodson had an offer for Summers.

“I’ve always said to any broker that I will come in and teach your staff about cyber. The more everybody starts selling it the better it gets for all of us.”

Hodson stressed that he was not criticising Simply Business.

“If you don’t know what you are doing you could end up with an E&O [claim],” he warned.

“I understand brokers not wanting to sell cyber if they don’t feel confident about it.”

In Hodson’s opinion there are options for brokers to insure cyber properly and fully as he cited CFC and Beazley for standalone and Aviva’s bolt-on offering.

“It totally can be done. We are doing it at the moment.”

As to whether it is a broker’s job to talk to clients about all the insurable risks Hodson responded: “Brokers should be alerting their clients to all of the emerging risks.

“Not only because it is the job but also because it is an opportunity to upsell a genuine product that adds value.

“If another broker does not sell cyber it is an opportunity for me.”

Challenge

East-Sussex based Petherwick Insurance Brokers is another firm that offers cyber insurance to clients.

Director Bob White, like Hodson, stressed he was not commenting on Simply Business but observed that selling cyber insurance to SMEs remains a considerable challenge.

“The insured persons in the market are not receptive to cyber at the moment unless they have had a scare.”

Noting: “They think their systems are protecting them from cyber risks.”

White said that he saw the peril of cyber as equivalent to theft and flagged that experts had warned that even the best systems cannot be fully bullet proof.

“My argument to a client is as good as you think your system is somebody will try and get through and one day somebody will do and what impact will it have on your business?”

According to White, there has not yet been “a positive change to the acceptance of cyber”.

“We as a company are making sure that we beef up the knowledge of our brokers. I’ve said to them: ‘if you are not confident about it you won’t sell it’.”

Duty

Meanwhile Ben Butler also confirmed that Reading-based Macbeth Insurance Brokers’ was continuing to push on cyber as it sought to be “a one-stop shop” for clients able to “help them with all their insurance matters”.

Again declining to comment on Simply Business he said his firm spoke to the majority of clients about cyber and felt it had a “duty” to do so.

“The reason a lot of brokers shy away is lack of knowledge,” he said.

“The industry as a whole does not have the confidence to talk to the client about it. Cyber is very important and should be at the top of everyone’s shopping list.”

He agreed that SME take-up was low but pinpointed that technology, media and recruitment start-ups tended to be more up to speed on the value of the product.

“If there was a more uniform approach across insurers it would make our life and consumers’ lives easier,” Butler stated.

“It is our job to de-jargon it and discuss it with the client.”

Concluding: “And if we are not then somebody else is going to do it.”

